Iran: Al-Aqsa Flood Turned Palestinian Resistance to A Global Movement

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s interim Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani confirmed that Al-Aqsa Flood operation has transformed the Palestinian and regional resistance into a global movement against “Israel”.

Bagheri Kani made the remarks at a ceremony on Tuesday to commemorate Ismail Haniyeh, the politburo chief of the Hamas resistance movement who was assassinated in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

“The Palestinian resistance was able to spread in the whole world with its bravery, courage and self-sacrifice. Al-Aqsa Flood changed many calculations and balances in the world. One of them was the transformation of Palestinian resistance into a global resistance,” Bagheri Kani said.

He further added: “Today, in all parts of the world, resistance is mentioned as an efficient solution, and therefore global resistance has become a political discourse in the political arena.”

The top diplomat went on to say that the pure blood of martyr Haniyeh has made the Palestinian cause stronger in the world, stressing that global resistance has become an undeniable fact.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Bagheri Kani called “Israel” a “cancerous tumor” established and backed by Western countries in the region to sow discord and war among Muslim countries.

“The Zionist entity is not an independent one, but a cancerous tumor in the region, which is considered an extension of American and Western policy in the region,” he said. “They want to place an impure nucleus in a region where Muslim countries are present and create tension, discord and war among them.”

He noted that, “Preserving the existence of the Zionist entity is a principle for the West, and the rest of their policies are based on this approach.”