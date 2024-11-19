No Script

Battle of the Mighty

 

Strategic Foundations of Sayyed Nasrallah’s Psychological Warfare Against “Israel”

Strategic Foundations of Sayyed Nasrallah’s Psychological Warfare Against “Israel”
3 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

An infographic shedding light on the key points a report by the “Israeli” Alma Research and Education Center delved into regarding the pivotal role of Sayyed Nasrallah’s speeches in Hezbollah's psychological warfare strategy.

Strategic Foundations of Sayyed Nasrallah’s Psychological Warfare Against “Israel”

Strategic Foundations of Sayyed Nasrallah’s Psychological Warfare Against “Israel”

Strategic Foundations of Sayyed Nasrallah’s Psychological Warfare Against “Israel”

 

Israel SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah IslamicResistance

