By Staff, Agencies

Iran congratulated the Lebanese nation and government on the anniversary of victory in the 2006 war against “Israel”.

What follows is text of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s statement on the anniversary of the war:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran congratulates the people, government, army and resistance of Lebanon, especially [His Eminence] Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of the Islamic Resistance Movement of Lebanon – Hezbollah – and the broader Resistance Front on the occasion of the 18th anniversary of the proud victory of the valiant sons of the Islamic Resistance of Lebanon in the 33-day war in 2006, which imposed a historic and disgraceful defeat on the criminal, adventurous, and aggressive Zionist entity.

August 23rd, the Day of Islamic Resistance, is, in the words of the wise Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khamenei, “a day when resistance and Hezbollah restored dignity to the Arab and Islamic world” and, with the collapse of the hollow dominance of the Zionist entity, the blessed tree of resistance against the Zionist occupiers and aggressors grew stronger and more robust.

The brilliant victory of the Islamic Resistance, achieved through the internal cohesion and solidarity among the various sects and the unity of the brave and resilient people of Lebanon, has ensured stability and security, bringing honor and pride to the people of Lebanon and the region, particularly the Resistance Front against Zionist occupiers.

The 33-day war became a symbol of the steadfastness and power of the resilient people of Lebanon against the Zionist entity and will always remain in the minds of the people of the region as a great victory.

Today, 18 years after that historic resistance and the subsequent events, especially the Al-Aqsa Flood operation and the unprecedented and extensive record of various war crimes and genocides committed against defenseless Palestinians in the Gaza Strip by the Zionist entity, with the full political, economic, intelligence, and military support of the United States and some other Western countries, the righteousness of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s principled stance – namely, the necessity of comprehensive support by countries and nations, especially Islamic and justice-seeking nations, for the resistance and steadfastness of the Palestinian people and the Resistance Front against the Zionist enemy as the only strategic option to reclaim the lost rights of the Palestinian nation and other nations in the region and to liberate Palestine and dear Al-Quds – has been proven.

Unfortunately, over the past ten months, the world has witnessed the mass killing of nearly 40,000 Palestinians, the wounding of more than 100,000, the destruction of vital infrastructure, and the displacement of more than two million residents of the Gaza Strip, alongside repeated cross-border assassinations of resistance leaders in the region, including the martyrdom of the Mujahid Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, under the inaction of responsible international institutions. This series of crimes has exposed the hateful and malicious nature of the usurping apartheid Zionist entity, and the world’s public opinion and awakened human consciences across the globe have risen in demand for justice for the blood of the oppressed and victims of Gaza and to express solidarity and sympathy with them.

Struggle and resistance against occupiers, according to the United Nations Charter, international norms, and regulations, is the legitimate right of the nations under occupation and liberation movements, and the only strategic option for defending and supporting the security, independence, and sovereignty of occupied and aggressed countries, including Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria. These brave and resilient nations will reap the sweet fruits of steadfastness and perseverance against the Zionist occupiers and aggressors.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always stood by the people and government of Lebanon and will continue to do so. On the anniversary of this great epic, Iran reaffirms its determination to strengthen and develop constructive relations between the two friendly and brotherly countries of Iran and Lebanon, in line with the continued comprehensive support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the government, people, army, and resistance of Lebanon.