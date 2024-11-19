Four Iraqi-Launched Missiles Target US Military Base in Syria

By Staff, Agencies

Resistance forces launched four missiles from Iraq targeting the US military base situated in the Washington-controlled Conoco gas field in eastern Syria.

Following the operation on Tuesday evening, Lebanese television channel Al Mayadeen reported that US warplanes were intensely patrolling the skies over the Deir ez-Zor countryside.

Local sources indicated that in response to the resistance operation, US forces shelled several towns in Deir ez-Zor.

According to Reuters, two US officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, claimed that the projectiles did not hit the base, and no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, a Pentagon official confirmed that eight American soldiers were wounded in a drone operation on the Kharab Al-Jir base in Syria last Friday.

Although none of the injuries were severe, some personnel were being assessed for potential "traumatic brain injuries," according to an unnamed official quoted by Reuters on Saturday.

Al Mayadeen also reported that US occupation forces in Syria’s northeastern Hasakah province came under a separate drone operation from nearby areas on Saturday.

Several explosions were heard within the US-controlled Kharab Al-Jir Air Base after an explosive-laden unmanned aerial vehicle struck the site.

In another incident on Monday, a rocket strike wounded five US personnel at the Ain Al-Asad airbase in Iraq's western Anbar province.

The Iraqi resistance forces have conducted numerous strikes on US-run military installations in both Iraq and Syria, amid rising anti-US sentiment in the region due to Washington’s support for the apartheid “Israeli” entity’s ongoing war against Gaza, which has resulted in nearly 40,000 Palestinian casualties, predominantly women and children.

Currently, there are approximately 2,500 American troops in Iraq and around 900 in Syria as part of what Washington describes as a mission to combat the Wahhabi Daesh [“ISIS” / “ISIL”].

Despite the defeat of the Takfiri terrorist group by Arab countries and their allies in late 2017, the US has maintained its military presence in the region.