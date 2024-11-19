No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Genocide Partners: US Approves $20bn Weapons Sale to ‘Israel’

folder_openUnited States access_time3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

 Ignoring calls to end the genocide in Gaza, the US government has approved more than $20 billion in new arms sales to “Israel”.

In a series of notifications to Congress on Tuesday, the State Department said Washington is “committed to the security of ‘Israel’, and it is vital to US national interests to assist ‘Israel’ in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self- ‘defense’ capability.”

The main part of the package, worth about $18.8 billion, consists of 50 new F-15IA fighter jets and the upgrade of 25 of the aircraft already in service. “Israel” also intends to buy Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles [AMRAAM] for the jets, nearly 33,000 120mm tank cartridges, up to 50,000 high-explosive mortars, and new military cargo vehicles.

The State Department claimed that the proposed sale “will not alter the basic military balance in the region” and will have “no adverse impact on US military readiness.”

Israel UnitedStates

Comments

