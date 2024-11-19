No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, August 13, 2024

3 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, August 13, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:35 a.m. the espionage equipment at the “Misgav Am” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of “Israeli” soldiers in the vicinity of the “Mattat” Barracks with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters at 1:45 p.m. a deployment of "Israeli" troops in the vicinity of the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  4. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:20 p.m. the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  5. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 p.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops in the Jal Al-Deir Site with a rocket barrage, scoring direct hits.
  6. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression and assassination in the village of Baraachit, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the “Mount Neria” Site [a battalion headquarters currently occupied by forces from the “Golani” Brigade] with a barrage of Katyusha rockets.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance SouthLebanon AlAqsaFlood

