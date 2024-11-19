Eight US Forces Suffer Traumatic Brain Injury in Syria Op.

By Staff, Agencies

The Pentagon has announced that as many as eight American forces suffered traumatic brain injury [TBI] during a recent attack on their base in northeastern Syria.

“Following the attack, out of an abundance of caution, eight service members were transported to a separate location for further assessment and evaluation. All eight received treatment for TBI and smoke inhalation,” Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Ryder claimed that three of the troops had returned to duty, while the others remained under observation.

On Saturday, reports mentioned that the forces deployed to the US-occupied Kharab al-Jir Airbase in Syria’s province of Hasakah had come under a drone attack from nearby areas.

The report said ‏several explosions had been heard inside the outpost after the explosive-laden unmanned aerial vehicle struck the site.

This is the third major attack to target the American troops in the region in less than two weeks.

On Tuesday, Iraqi resistance forces fired four missiles towards the US military base located inside the Washington-occupied Conoco gas field in eastern Syria.

No person or group claimed responsibility for that attack, but Iraqi resistance groups said afterwards that it marked a “new phase of escalation against American bases.”

Iraq’s Islamic Resistance says a recent attack on the US-occupied Ain al-Assad Airbase in western Iraq marks a “new phase of escalation against American bases.”

The incidents come amid outrage among regional resistance groups at the United States’ continued occupation of several military outposts in Iraq and Syria under the pretext of fighting the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group, which Baghdad, Damascus, and their allies had defeated back in 2017.

The groups have, meanwhile, been fuming over the US’s outright political and military support for the Israeli regime’s ongoing war of genocide against the Gaza Strip. The brutal military onslaught has claimed the lives of nearly 40,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since last October.