Iran: Determined to Defend Sovereignty, National Security

By Staff, Agencies

In response to the statement of France, Germany, and the UK, the spokesperson of Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanani stated that his country is determined to defend its sovereignty and national security and does not ask for permission to use its recognized rights.

Kanani said that the statement of the heads of the three European countries was published while the indifference of the Western countries and their support of “Israel” led this entity to commit all kinds of international crimes, including genocide and its war crimes continue against the defenseless Palestinian nation.

He stated that the impunity of the Zionist authorities has increased their brazenness in committing the most heinous and international crimes.

Referring to the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, Kanani said that while the United Nations and its Security Council could not create deterrence against the criminal Zionist entity for more than ten months, the dimensions of the Zionist anti-human crimes against the Palestinians and its extraterritorial terrors in other countries of the region has spread.

He added that the statement of the three mentioned countries impudently requests Iran not to act as a deterrent against the entity that violates its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Kanani emphasized that such requests with no political logic are contrary to the principles of international law and represent public and practical support for the origins of international crimes and terrorism in the region.

Kanani added that if the mentioned countries are looking for peace and stability in the region, they should once and for all stand against the war-mongering and adventurism of the apartheid “Israel”.

The Iranian diplomat further noted that Iran is determined to defend its sovereignty and national security, helping to establish stability and creating deterrence against the source of insecurity and terrorism in the region.

He stressed that Iran does not ask for permission to use its recognized rights.

He emphasized that the inaction of the governments and the UN Security Council against the brutality of the Zionist entity, as well as the extensive political and military support of the Western governments to this entity is the main cause of the spread of the crisis in the region, adding that the supporters of “Israel” should be responsible against the committed crimes in Gaza and West Asia.