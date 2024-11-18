No Script

Bibi: Ben Gvir Can’t Set His own ‘Temple Mount’ Policy

folder_openZionist Entity access_time3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” PM Benjamin Netanyahu rejected his so-called “National” Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s declaration that his policy is to allow Jewish prayers to be performed inside the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“The setting of policy at the ‘Temple Mount’ is directly subject to the government and the prime minister,” Bibi’s office said.

The statement further continued that “There is no private policy by a specific minister at the ‘Temple Mount’ — not by the ‘national’ security minister nor by any other minister. This is how it has been under all ‘Israeli’ governments.”

“The incident this morning at the ‘Temple Mount’ is a deviation from the status quo. ‘Israel’s’ policy at the ‘Temple Mount’ hasn’t changed — this is how it has been and how it will continue to be,” it added.

Appearing to contradict Netanyahu’s statement, however, many of the over 1,600 settlers who stormed the Holy Muslim Site openly performed their Jewish rituals under the protection of “Israeli” police.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Israel bibi netanyahu ItamarBenGvir

