UN: “Israel” Blocking Crucial Aid Missions in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations reports that since the beginning of this month, the apartheid "Israeli" entity has obstructed access to Gaza for nearly one-third of all humanitarian aid missions, perpetuating "a continued cycle of deprivation and distress" for the area’s beleaguered residents.

According to the latest situation report from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs [OCHA], out of the 85 coordinated humanitarian missions to northern Gaza in August, only 34 were granted approval.

Thirty-two were denied, 13 were impeded, and six were canceled due to various logistical, operational or security challenges.

In southern Gaza, 122 aid missions were coordinated, of which 36 were denied, eight were impeded, and 15 were canceled. Overall, the 68 missions denied access account for approximately one-third of all planned missions since August 1.

OCHA emphasized that "the cumulative impacts of access constraints undermine efforts to address urgent humanitarian needs, perpetuating a continued cycle of deprivation and distress among affected people across Gaza."

The report also noted that, as of July 4, the UN Human Rights Office [OHCHR] documented 21 attacks on Gaza schools functioning as shelters, resulting in at least 274 deaths, including women and children.

Notably, at least seven of these schools designated for internally displaced persons have been struck since August 1.

In a tragic incident on Saturday morning, the “Israeli” military targeted Al-Tabi'een school in the Al-Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City, which was sheltering hundreds of displaced families, causing numerous casualties.

The Gaza government’s media office reported that more than 100 Palestinians were martyred, including 11 children and six women, with dozens more injured.

UNICEF has also reported that over the last 10 months, more than half of the schools used as shelters have been directly hit, including 264 public schools, 156 UNRWA [United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees] schools and 57 private schools, resulting in devastating consequences for children and families.

Ongoing "Israeli" air, land and sea bombardments are wreaking havoc across the Gaza Strip, leading to increased civilian casualties, widespread displacement and significant damage to homes and essential infrastructure. Ground incursions and intense fighting persist.

Between August 9 and 12 alone, 198 Palestinians were martyred, and 430 were injured in “Israeli” attacks, not including those whose bodies have yet to be identified, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

To date, the apartheid "Israeli" entity has martyred nearly 40,000 Palestinians and injured more than 92,150, most of them women and children.