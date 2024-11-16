No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

US Resumes Sales of Offensive Weapons to Saudi Arabia

US Resumes Sales of Offensive Weapons to Saudi Arabia
folder_openInternational News access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies  

The United States has confirmed it will resume sales of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia.

More than three years after imposing limits on human rights grounds over Saudi strikes in Yemen, the state department said it would return to weapons sales “in regular order, with appropriate congressional notification and consultation”.

“Saudi Arabia has remained a close strategic partner of the United States, and we look forward to enhancing that partnership,” the state department spokesperson, Vedant Patel, told reporters.

Joe Biden took office in 2021 pledging a new approach to Saudi Arabia that emphasized human rights, and immediately announced that the administration would only send “defensive” weaponry to the longtime US arms customer.

The step came after thousands of civilians – including children – were martyred in Saudi-led aggression on Yemen.

 

 

JoeBiden trump SaudiArabia UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Netanyahu’s UN Speech: Lies, Fraud, and Delegations Withdrawal

Netanyahu’s UN Speech: Lies, Fraud, and Delegations Withdrawal

one month ago
Iran, Venezuela, Cuba Condemn “Israeli” Pager Aggression on Lebanon

Iran, Venezuela, Cuba Condemn “Israeli” Pager Aggression on Lebanon

2 months ago
Russia, North Korea Strengthen Ties in Pyongyang Meeting

Russia, North Korea Strengthen Ties in Pyongyang Meeting

2 months ago
UNRWA Confirms 18 Killed, Including 6 Staffers, in “Israeli” Airstrike on Gaza School

UNRWA Confirms 18 Killed, Including 6 Staffers, in “Israeli” Airstrike on Gaza School

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 16-11-2024 Hour: 02:15 Beirut Timing

whatshot