“Israel” Martyrs Two New Palestinians in the WB

By Staff, agencies

Two young Palestinian men have been martyred by “Israeli” forces during raids in the occupied West Bank cities of Ramallah and Qalqilya.

WAFA news agency reported on Tuesday that Moataz Sarsour, a resident of Ramallah's al-Am’ari refugee camp, was wounded after being shot by the occupation forces in the chest.

Sarsour was transferred to the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah city, where he was pronounced dead, the report added.

The “Israeli” raid began at dawn on Tuesday after the entity stormed the al-Tira neighborhood in Ramallah and demolished the house of Palestinian abductee Aysar Barghouti.

The occupation troopers also destroyed the apartment of Khaled al-Kharouf, another Palestinian abductee, in the Umm al-Sharayet neighborhood in al-Bireh city.

The attacks sparked clashes, during which “Israeli” forces fired bullets and tear gas at the Palestinians and injured four young men, including Sarsour, according to the report.

Since “Israel” unleashed a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in early October 2023, casualties have been rising in the West Bank as a result of intensified near-daily raids by the “Israeli” occupation forces into Palestinian towns.

Since October 7, 624 Palestinians have been martyred in the occupied West Bank by “Israeli” forces.