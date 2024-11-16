- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, August 12, 2024
August 12, 2024
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable Resistance
- and in retaliation to the “Israeli” enemy's attacks on the resilient southern villages and safe homes, particularly in Maaroub, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the newly established headquarters of the 146th Division in “Ga’aton” with salvos of Katyusha rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8: 40 a.m. the espionage devices at “Metula” Site with appropriate weapons scoring direct hits that led to its destruction.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03: 20 p.m. the Summaqa Site in the occupied Kfarchouba Hills with artillery shells.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:15 p.m. the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:13 p.m. a deployment of "Israeli" troops at vicinity of the “Hanita” Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- he Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:37 p.m. the Al-Malikiyya Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
