No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Mighty

 

  1. Home

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, August 12, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, August 12, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable Resistance

  1. and in retaliation to the “Israeli” enemy's attacks on the resilient southern villages and safe homes, particularly in Maaroub, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the newly established headquarters of the 146th Division in “Ga’aton” with salvos of Katyusha rockets.
  2. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8: 40 a.m. the espionage devices at “Metula” Site with appropriate weapons scoring direct hits that led to its destruction.
  3. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03: 20 p.m. the Summaqa Site in the occupied Kfarchouba Hills with artillery shells.
  4. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:15 p.m. the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  5. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:13 p.m. a deployment of "Israeli" troops at vicinity of the “Hanita” Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  6. he Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:37 p.m. the Al-Malikiyya Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Israel Lebanon Palestine Gaza Hezbollah IslamicResistance

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah Strikes “Tel Aviv” with Ballistic Missiles; Enters Long-Range Tactical Rocket

Hezbollah Strikes “Tel Aviv” with Ballistic Missiles; Enters Long-Range Tactical Rocket

3 days ago
Hezbollah Fighters Send A Letter to Martyrs’ Families

Hezbollah Fighters Send A Letter to Martyrs’ Families

4 days ago
Head of Hezbollah’s Media Relations Unit: Thousands of Fighters to Continue Confronting ‘Israel’ until Victory

Head of Hezbollah’s Media Relations Unit: Thousands of Fighters to Continue Confronting ‘Israel’ until Victory

6 days ago
Speech of Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem Marking 40 Days on the Martydom of Sayyed Nasrallah:

Speech of Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem Marking 40 Days on the Martydom of Sayyed Nasrallah:

7 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 16-11-2024 Hour: 02:15 Beirut Timing

whatshot