Pezeshkian: Iran has the Right to Respond to “Israel” for Haniyeh Assassination

By Staff, Agencies

President Pezeshkian asserted Iran's right to self-defense and retaliation against “Israel” following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Iran's President Pezeshkian defended the country’s right to defend itself against aggression in a phone call with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

He praised the Vatican's efforts for global peace and urged it to take a stronger stance against “Israel's” actions in Gaza by providing aid and lifting the blockade.

Pezeshkian expressed regret that nations' call to halt “Israel's” actions in Gaza for the past 10 months went unanswered.

He added,” the US and some Western countries, supported by international organizations, have been silent about “Israel's” aggression, enabling the regime to commit crimes, assassination, and genocide.”

The Vatican's secretary of state, for his part, hailed President Pezeshkian’s call for boosting constructive interaction with the world and promoting international peace and stability.

Parolin said Vatican supports Iran’s efforts to promote interaction and convergence among the countries in the region and across the world.

