- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Imam Khamenei Hails Honorable Performance of Iranian Olympians at Paris 2024
By Staff, Agencies
The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei expressed gratitude to Iranian athletes, federation leaders, and coaches who performed well at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
On Monday, the Leader responded to a message from the President of Iran's National Olympic Committee, acknowledging the achievements of Iranian teams at the global event.
He hailed the dedication and resolve of the "dear athletes," the presidents of the federations and coaches as well as the National Olympic Committee of Iran, and thanked them for bringing joy and pride to the Iranian nation through their impressive sporting achievements and wished them success.
Iranian Olympians won 12 medals in freestyle wrestling, Greco-Roman wrestling, and taekwondo, finishing 21st out of 200 nations. Gold medals were won by Mohammad Hadi Saravi and Saedi Esmaeili.
Alireza Mohmadi won silver in Greco-Roman wrestling, Hassan Yazdani won in freestyle wrestling, and Nahid Kiani won in taekwondo, while Amir Mirzazadeh, Amir Ali Azarpira, and Mobina Nematzadeh won bronze medals.
- Related News