No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Mighty

 

  1. Home

US Sends Ballistic Missile Submarine, Aircraft Carrier to ME

US Sends Ballistic Missile Submarine, Aircraft Carrier to ME
folder_openUnited States access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Major General Pat Ryder, the Pentagon spokesperson, announced early Monday that the US will send a ballistic missile submarine to the Middle East, and ordered to expedite the arrival of an aircraft carrier to bolster military forces in the middle east.

War Minister Yoav Gallant spoke with US War Secretary Lloyd Austin ahead of the deployment, with a US statement affirming their “commitment to take every possible step to defend ‘Israel’.”

“Secretary Austin has ordered the USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN Carrier Strike Group, equipped with F-35C fighters, to accelerate its transit to the Central Command area of responsibility, adding to the capabilities already provided by the USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT Carrier Strike Group. Additionally, the Secretary has ordered the USS Georgia [SSGN 729] guided missile submarine to the Central Command region.”

Gallant also released a statement thanking the US for its support, as well as urgency surrounding the ceasefire deal and captive release talks.

 

middleeast UnitedStates LloydAustin

Comments

  1. Related News
Trump: New US President

Trump: New US President

11 days ago
US Election Day Starts: Trump, Harris Locked in a Tight Race

US Election Day Starts: Trump, Harris Locked in a Tight Race

12 days ago
Trust in US News Media Hits Record Low

Trust in US News Media Hits Record Low

one month ago
Feeding the Monster: US To Hand “Israel” $8.7 billion Weapons Package

Feeding the Monster: US To Hand “Israel” $8.7 billion Weapons Package

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 16-11-2024 Hour: 02:15 Beirut Timing

whatshot