US Sends Ballistic Missile Submarine, Aircraft Carrier to ME
By Staff, Agencies
Major General Pat Ryder, the Pentagon spokesperson, announced early Monday that the US will send a ballistic missile submarine to the Middle East, and ordered to expedite the arrival of an aircraft carrier to bolster military forces in the middle east.
War Minister Yoav Gallant spoke with US War Secretary Lloyd Austin ahead of the deployment, with a US statement affirming their “commitment to take every possible step to defend ‘Israel’.”
“Secretary Austin has ordered the USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN Carrier Strike Group, equipped with F-35C fighters, to accelerate its transit to the Central Command area of responsibility, adding to the capabilities already provided by the USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT Carrier Strike Group. Additionally, the Secretary has ordered the USS Georgia [SSGN 729] guided missile submarine to the Central Command region.”
Gallant also released a statement thanking the US for its support, as well as urgency surrounding the ceasefire deal and captive release talks.
