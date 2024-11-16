“Israeli” Sergeant Killed in Resistance Retaliatory Op. in Southern Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” military has confirmed the death of another soldier as resistance forces continue their retaliatory operations amidst the ongoing conflict in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The “Israeli” military announced on Monday that Sergeant Omer Ginzburg, 19, of the 101st Paratroopers Brigade, was killed in a sniper operation in Khan Yunis, a city in southern Gaza.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, issued a statement claiming responsibility for the sniper attack, in cooperation with Saraya al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad.

The sniper operation targeted an “Israeli” trooper in the al-Zana area, east of Khan Yunis.

As of now, the official figures from the “Israeli” military report a total of 690 soldiers killed since October 7, 2023, including 330 deaths since the beginning of the ground invasion of Gaza later that month.

However, reports from “Israeli” media suggest that the apartheid “Israeli” entity has been underreporting the actual number of casualties, with figures from hospitals in the occupied territories indicating a much higher toll.

“Israel” launched its military campaign against Gaza following a historic operation by Hamas, carried out in retaliation for escalating atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Despite more than 10 months of intense military action, the entity has failed to achieve its stated objectives and finds itself increasingly mired in the Gaza conflict.

To date, the apartheid “Israeli” entity has martyred at least 39,790 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children, and injured 92,002 others.