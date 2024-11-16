Full Speech of Sayyed Nasrallah During Martyr Leader Sayyed Fouad Shokor’s Funeral

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Speech of Hezbollah’s Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah during the funeral of jihadi leader and martyr Sayyed Fouad Ali Shokor [Sayyed Mohsen] at the Sayyed Al-Shuhada [AS] complex in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

I seek refuge in Allah from the accursed Satan. In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Praise be to Allah, Lord of the Worlds, and prayers and peace be upon our Master and Prophet, the Seal of Prophets, Abi al-Qassem Muhammad Bin Abdullah, and his good and pure household and his good and chosen companions and all the prophets and messengers.

Peace be upon you, O my master and my chief, O Abu Abdullah, and upon the souls that gathered in your courtyard. Peace of Allah be upon you from me forever as long as I am existent and as long as there are day and night.

May Allah not cause this [visit] to be the last of my visit to you [all]. Peace be upon Al-Hussein [Imam Hussein (AS)], upon Ali ibn Al-Hussein [AS], upon the sons of Al-Hussein [AS], and upon the companions of Al-Hussein [AS].

May the peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you all.

In my hands is a new supporter who joins Al-Hussein [AS] and his caravan.

In order to spend the rest of the time talking about our martyr and the ongoing battle, we must first touch on the dangerous assassination that resulted in the martyrdom of the great leader, the head of the Political Bureau of the Hamas movement, the dear and beloved brother, Ismail Haniyeh, and his personal bodyguard, martyr Wissam Abu Shaaban.

On your behalf and on behalf of our resistance and the families of our martyrs, we extend our condolences and congratulations to our brothers in the Hamas movement, especially in the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, all our dear brothers in the Palestinian resistance factions, the dear, struggling, patient, oppressed, and sacrificing Palestinian people, our Arab and Islamic peoples, and every free and honorable person resisting who considers himself a partner in this battle – the battle to defend the oppressed, the tortured, and the sanctities; the battle to confront the tyrants, the oppressors, the murderers, the savages, and the racists.

We extend our condolences and congratulations to them, especially to the family of Hajj Ismail Haniyeh. This honorable and struggling family has offered sons, grandchildren, daughters, and dozens of its men, women and children as martyrs in the massacres that the Zionist enemy commits every day in Gaza.

Our duty at the beginning of the speech is to extend our condolences to them. We understand what the loss of leaders means, the martyrdom of leaders. We are partners in the pain, partners in the anger, partners in the battle, partners in making victory, partners in bearing responsibility, and also partners in the pride and honor when the leaders of the resistance movements as well as their mujahideen, fighters, men, women, children, and supporters are martyred.

When we are partners in martyrdom, together we create the coming and inevitable victory, God willing.

I turn to our commemoration, that of our dear brother and the great jihadist leader, martyred leader Sayyed Fouad Ali Shokor [Sayyed Mohsen], may God Almighty be pleased with him. You know it happened, as we experienced this incident together, on Tuesday before sunset. The enemy’s primary objective, as announced, was to assassinate the great jihadist commander Sayyed Mohsen. A building in Haret Hreik, an important detail for the forthcoming stance, was targeted. A civilian building full of inhabitants, families, men, women, and children was attacked in Haret Hreik, in Beirut’s southern suburbs. This aggression resulted in the martyrdom of seven individuals, including three women [martyr Hajjah Hanaa al-Hakim and her daughter martyr Dr. Salwa al-Bitar, and martyr Hajjah Wassila Baydoun], two young children [martyr Amira Fadlallah, aged 8, and martyr Hassan Fadlallah, aged 13], an Iranian brother, Milad Bedi, and finally, martyr commander Sayyed Fouad Shokor. Additionally, there are dozens of wounded, most of them women and children, some still in serious condition in hospitals, though, by the grace of God, the majority have been discharged with minor to moderate injuries. This is what happened.

Naturally, I must first address all the families of the martyrs, those dignified, patient, and resilient families, who have so far expressed nothing but acceptance, satisfaction, and pride in the martyrdom of their loved ones and determination to continue on this path until victory, whether it be the family of our martyred leader or the families of the civilian martyrs, women, and children. I send them our condolences and congratulations, as always – we express our deepest sympathy for the loss of loved ones and extend our congratulations to the families for the honor of martyrdom.

We suffer for our losses. Who says we don’t suffer? However, we are patient, we endure, we face any calamity, tragedy, or loss with patience, with beautiful patience, submitting to the will of Almighty God and accepting His judgment. We face such events with confidence in God Almighty because we have faith in Him and the Last Day. But that doesn’t mean we don’t suffer.

Regarding the assassination of the martyred commander Ismail Haniyeh, you will note that the statement by His Eminence the Leader [Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei] affirms that this loss has saddened and overwhelmed the Axis of Resistance. When leaders, mujahideen, women, and children fall as martyrs, we genuinely feel pain, sorrow, grief, and tragedy because we are human beings with emotions. However, this is a different feeling from simple grief. We are human beings like everyone else, subject to the same feelings. When we think of Al-Hussein [AS], as the great martyr of Islam, we weep. We have mourned him for nearly 1400 years, and we shall continue to mourn him until the Day of Resurrection.

So, we begin by expressing our condolences to the families of the martyrs and console them for the loss of their loved ones. We also congratulate them on this beautiful end and good conclusion, for every soul is subject to death. {You ‘O Prophet’ will certainly die, and they will die too.} If death is inevitable and the time for departure has come, the most honorable death is to be killed on the path of God, as we discussed in detail during the nights of Ashura. This is the first point.

Secondly, we delve into the event. The enemy justified its assault on the southern suburbs of Beirut under a misleading pretext, but what occurred was an aggression. This is not just an assassination but an act of aggression, and let me clarify:

• Firstly, there was an attack and bombardment of the southern suburbs, the suburbs of the capital.

• Secondly, civilian buildings were targeted, not a military base or barracks.

• Thirdly, civilians, including women and children, were killed.

• Fourthly, a major resistance commander was targeted.

These four points must be detailed as they determine our stance. This was an act of aggression, but it was presented as a reaction, and it had been announced in the days leading up to the aggression that there would be an “Israeli” response, and that we should all await it. Various countries intervened, many hypocritical, stating that “Israel” had the right to respond. Respond to what? To the falsification I am about to address.

We completely reject this assessment and characterization; this was an act of aggression. It’s part of the ongoing battle since the creation of this entity, since the massacres of 1947 and 1948 in occupied Palestine, southern Lebanon, Hula, and other parts of southern Lebanon. It’s all part of the “Israeli”-Zionist-American war against Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, and the peoples of the region. This is part of the war, part of the battle. They present it as a response to the Majdal Shams incident, a point I will return to, but it’s disinformation, hypocrisy, lies, and a sham. This is the first point. I will elaborate when I talk about Sayyed [Mohsen].

Secondly, “Israel” claimed the attack was a response to the Majdal Shams incident, attributing to our martyr, our great commander, the title of the murderer of the children of Majdal Shams. This is the greatest falsification and misinformation of these days. During the Majdal Shams incident, a missile fell on the village. We have categorically denied responsibility for this incident. We have the courage to acknowledge our actions, even if they were mistakes and to take responsibility for them. Some suggest it could have been a mistake on our part. If we had made a mistake, we would have admitted it and apologized, as we have done many times in the past.

But our meticulous internal investigation led us to conclude that we were not responsible. We did not issue a statement immediately but waited several hours to be sure of the facts on our side. Unfortunately, the enemy rushed to accuse us, posing as prosecutor, judge, and executioner, without providing any proof. The Americans, the West, and certain immoral and vile Arab media supported this assertion. Another very likely hypothesis, supported by many strategists and military experts who have relied on evidence and the resistance’s denial, suggests that an “Israeli” interceptor missile fell on Majdal Shams. “Israel” refuses to accept this hypothesis, although we have ample evidence that interceptor missiles have previously fallen in Acre, Haifa, and other places, causing “Israeli” injuries and the burning of “Israeli” cooperatives, without the enemy denying responsibility. But in Majdal Shams, seeing that there were children among the victims, that it was in the Golan and among the Druze, which has its importance, they rushed to accuse the resistance.

Be that as it may, it is my duty today to stress once again that this accusation is unfair, inadmissible, dismissive, targeted, and intended to mislead. It aims to defame us, not to justify the murder of Sayyed Mohsen or the attack on Beirut’s southern suburbs. They don’t need a reason, pretext, or proof for this, but they have profited from this accusation. The initial aim of this accusation was, firstly, to exonerate the enemy army, as there were clashes on the border and many interceptor missiles had been fired. Secondly, it was intended to sow discord between the inhabitants of the Golan and their loved ones from the noble monotheistic Druze community, and the resistance, particularly the noble Shiite community. That was the aim. The “Israeli” enemy and its supporters closely watch the region today because one of the most important results of the Al-Aqsa Flood and the support fronts and the honorable positions taken by many religious, political, spiritual, and other leaders, parties, and officials has been to overcome the sectarian tensions amplified over the last decade.

This is unfavorable for the “Israelis”, who seek to revive these intra-religious and sectarian conflicts. I had already pointed out, during the Muharram nights, that they would try to do this now, and especially after the end of the battle of the Al-Aqsa Flood. But thanks to Almighty God, and to the lucidity and wisdom of a group of great political and spiritual leaders of the noble Druze monotheist community, in Lebanon, Syria, and the occupied Syrian Golan itself, who made firm declarations and communiqués, as well as spontaneous popular stands against the Zionist assassins, the “Israeli” officials who came to the Golan, these efforts to sow sedition were thwarted, and the false Zionist accusations against the resistance were rejected. Here, it is my duty to thank these Druze leaders, as well as the families of the Golan martyrs, victims of this painful incident and express condolences on behalf of all of you. May Almighty God grant them patience and comfort and have mercy on them.

The aggression against Beirut’s southern suburbs was in no way a response to the Majdal Shams incident, contrary to “Israel’s” claims. As I said, it is part of the war. That’s first. And second, yes, it is about making Lebanon pay the price for the support front as they have clearly stated. Netanyahu seeks to capitalize on the assassination of a senior commander as Sayyed Fouad in every way, not only for Majdal Shams but also to justify himself to the public opinion, which holds him responsible for the failures [of October 7 and its aftermath and the situation on the northern front]. He wants to present achievements to justify his failures.

On this subject, the “Israelis” have spoken frankly, and this point is true: yes, we are paying the price for our support front for Gaza, our support for the Palestinian people, our commitment to the Palestinian cause, and our defense of the holy sites. This is the truth. And it’s not the first price we’re paying. In this battle, we have already offered hundreds of martyrs, combatants, and civilians, including leaders we have spoken of in previous speeches. We are willing to pay this price, as we did today with Sayyed Fouad and the martyrs in Haret Hreik. We accept this price because we are engaged in this battle out of faith, faith in its humanity, morality, justice, legitimacy, and all its noble characteristics. When we enter this battle, we all accept, not just the martyrs [who fall] on the front line, but everyone, everywhere we are present in Lebanon and Syria, young and old, leaders, cadres, fighters, families, our environment, those supporters who embrace the resistance, as well as all the resistance movements, such as Hezbollah, the Amal movement, the Nationalist Party, the Islamic Organization, and others. All of us, when we decided to commit, to help, and support and to engage in this battle, were ready to shed our blood. As I said during the martyrdom anniversary of Hajj Imad, this is our state of mind: we are ready to shed our blood and have prepared our shroud. That’s why we’re not surprised by the price we have to pay and won’t be in the future, whatever the cost. This battle is worth these great sacrifices.

Some people, even after ten months of fighting, continue to question and still do not understand the essence of this conflict, the reality of this battle, its prospects, its risks, its strategic, major, and historic consequences for the “Israeli” entity, Palestine, Lebanon, and the countries of the region, depending on its outcome, whether victory or defeat. They have narrow horizons, but in reality, we are facing a major battle that goes beyond mere support fronts. There’s a battle in Gaza, a battle in south Lebanon, an open battle in Yemen, and even in Iraq, all interconnected. Hodeida in Yemen is being bombed, as was Jurf al-Sakhr yesterday or the day before in Iraq, the leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran, and Major Fouad Shokor was murdered in the southern suburbs of Beirut. These are no longer isolated fronts but an open battle on all fronts, which has entered a new phase. There’s no doubt that the aggression against Hodeida, after Ansarullah’s heroic qualitative operation against Tel Aviv using the Yafa drone, after the assassination of leader Ismail Haniyeh…

These Zionists are stupid. They are truly blind. This arrogance, which the Koranic verses have spoken of, this tyranny, this hubris that prevents the functioning of the brain and reason… They imagine that they can kill the leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and that Iran won’t react! The words of His Eminence the Supreme Leader are stronger and more virulent than his communiqué and speech following the aggression against the Iranian consulate in Damascus and the martyrdom of Commander Zahedi. They are more virulent! The Islamic Republic, from what we have heard from His Eminence the Supreme Leader, His Eminence the President of the Republic, the commanders of the Revolutionary Guards, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and all Iranian officials, not only consider that there has been an attack against their sovereignty.

In the case of the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, they considered that there had been an attack on their sovereignty because the embassy and consulate are part of Iranian territory. But when they speak of the assassination of the leader Ismail Haniyeh, they speak firstly of an attack on their sovereignty, secondly an attack on their national security, thirdly an attack on their prestige, and fourthly — a point that “Israel” must understand well if it is capable of doing so — an attack on their honor. And you know what honor means. The West and its ilk don’t know what honor is. But the rest of us understand what it means. When we talk about an attack on sovereignty, national security, prestige, that has certain implications. But when Iran says it’s an attack on our honor, because Ismail Haniyeh was our guest, and you murdered our guest, in the East, and especially in the Islamic world, that’s a completely different thing, with completely different implications.

So, this “Israeli” mentality, the society of this entity, which has been rejoicing for several days… There’s no doubt that they are very happy and puffed up with pride to have, in a few hours, killed Sayyed Mohsen in the southern suburbs of Beirut and Haniyeh in Tehran and to have struck Hodeida in Yemen a few days earlier. But they don’t see the consequences of their actions. Let them rejoice. Laugh a little, for you will weep a lot. For you do not know what red lines you have crossed, what kind of aggression you have perpetrated, and how far you have gone. So I say, for the enemy and friends to know, that we have now entered a new phase on all fronts of support, a phase different from the previous one. The escalation will depend on the enemy’s behavior and reactions. Today, it is up to them to await the wrath of the honorable men of the nation [Islamic Ummah], the vengeance of the honorable men of the nation, and the retaliation of the honorable men of the nation in retribution for all this blood shed unjustly. This is on the one hand. I will talk about the position in the conclusion.

On the other hand, of course, we must emphasize that we are thwarting the objectives of every assassination. In the end, the martyr got what he wanted, and we are thwarting the objectives of these operations. In general, the aim of assassinating leaders, whether military, security, political, jihadist or intellectual, etc., is to undermine the group to which they belong. The aim is to weaken their will, determination, and decisiveness, to frighten them, to make them back down, to stop them, to subdue them. This is usually the goal when they kill our leaders or the leaders of the resistance movements.

However, even within the entity, some say to Netanyahu: “You’re happy now, but if you think this will stop or weaken the resistance, you’re wrong. Experience says it won’t, and we’ll pay the price.” Even some Zionist observers and analysts recognize this undeniable fact. If we take Hamas, for example, its founding leader Sheikh Ahmed Yassin was martyred, so were senior leaders like Rantisi and other military commanders like Yahya Ayache, etc. And now, “Israel” is counting on the assassination of the great jihadist leader [Mohammed] Deif [may God have mercy on him] to claim an achievement. Yet Hamas has never stopped growing and strengthening. It has always been in an upward trajectory. The Islamic Jihad, whose founder and first Secretary General Dr. Fathi Shiqaqi was killed, has never stopped growing either. As for Hezbollah, despite the assassinations of our leaders, our Secretary General and our great jihadist leader Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, our movement has continued to grow in an upward trajectory.

Experience shows that these assassinations do not achieve their objectives. Why not? Because the targeted groups believe in God, in the Last Day, in their cause, in their path, and in their mission. They are prepared to sacrifice what is most precious to them. The faith and colossal cultural, historical, and existential heritage to which they belong give them immense spiritual and moral energy, as well as a considerable capacity to endure hardship, calamities, sacrifice, and pain. How else can we explain the patience of the martyrs’ families and the legendary steadfastness of the people of Gaza, of southern Lebanon, and the peoples of our region for 76 years? This is the explanation.

The same applies to us. Yes, as I said, we are very saddened by Sayyed Fouad’s martyrdom, but this will not affect our will, our determination, our decisions, or our pursuit of this path. On the contrary, it always strengthens us. As we said with the martyred leaders before, it strengthens our commitment and our certainty in the rightness of our choice and decision.

Here, in this complex [the Sayyed Al-Shuhada complex], some people didn’t know Sayyed Fouad and hadn’t seen his face and the faces of many of our martyrs. Our jihadist martyrs are like this. They are only known after their martyrdom. Sayyed Mohsen would sometimes come to this compound or the Ashura courtyard [during Ashura commemorations] and participate with the people in chanting slogans, sharing your feelings and stance. And today, as we preach, speak, and gather around his remains, he stood with you, raising his hand as we told Al-Hussein [AS] on the night of the tenth day, “O Aba Abdullah, if we knew that we would be killed, then burned, then scattered in the air, then resurrected, then killed in this way seventy times or a thousand times, we would not leave you, O Hussein.” Sayyed Fouad was with you, crying out “I will not leave you, O Hussein.”

We say to Sayyed Fouad, who lies before us: you believed in our slogans, our cry, and our pledge of allegiance. You honored the trust placed in you and joined Imam Hussein [AS]. And we remain faithful to this pact and path, and we will continue.

They also think that this causes a flaw in our structure. Thanks to Almighty God, we have many leaders and generations of leaders. We have grown up together, and I often say to my brothers and myself that we still feel young, but many of our leaders are in their fifties or sixties. They were very young when they joined Hezbollah. Sayyed Mohsen started fighting the enemy when he was 20 or 21 years old, just like our leaders. I would like to reassure, in particular, the popular base of the resistance and those who embrace and support it, that in the event of the martyrdom of one of our leaders, we will quickly fill these gaps with jihadist leaders, the students of these [martyred] leaders, the students of Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, Sayyed Fouad Shokor, Sayyed Mustafa Badreddine, and others. We have an excellent generation of jihadist leaders capable of assuming responsibility, regardless of the sacrifices. As far as the enemy’s objectives are concerned, this goal will not be achieved.

Sayyed Mohsen has achieved what he set out to achieve. There is no doubt that he longed for martyrdom. I was in daily and hourly contact with him for 10 months, from the start of the Al-Aqsa Flood, as he was in charge of managing operations with the brothers of the resistance leadership in the south. We met and talked at length from time to time. When the leaders were martyred, he was affected psychologically and emotionally because he loved them. This vigorous, courageous man, known for his solidity, stability, strength, steadfastness, and boldness among our formations. In one of the sessions, this unshakeable man wept as he talked about the martyrs and martyrdom. Don’t be surprised if our brothers weep, no matter how brave and unyielding they may be. Why did he cry? He said to me, “O Sayyed, is it reasonable for me to stay here and manage from here?” Because he was always asking to perform a martyrdom operation. Most of the martyrs whose photos you see in resistance operations were trained by him. They were his pupils, his comrades, whom he trained in the mosques and sat with. He never stopped talking about them because he missed them. He’d say, “Is it reasonable that I should end up dying in bed of heart attack or whatever? How could that be?” That his mentality.

That’s why today, I and many of our brothers say to those who worry about the psychological and emotional situation of Sayyed Fouad’s brothers or comrades: don’t worry, on the contrary, we are happy for him on this martyrdom. In fact, it’s his wish and his personal goal as well as that of many honorable mujahideen who are waiting for what God the Most High has promised and decreed. Perhaps it was time for him to join his brothers of the first group [founders of Hezbollah]. I’ve seen the photos where Sayyed Fouad stands in the middle, with Sayyed Zulfiqar on his right and Hajj Imad on his left. These three brothers were together from the start. Some of their brothers-in-arms are still alive, may God protect them, but they formed one of the first and most important nuclei of our resistance.

If we wanted to talk about Sayyed Fouad and his long history with the resistance, we’d need hours. God willing, we’ll hold an appropriate ceremony to honor this martyred leader and talk about him in detail. I’ll confine myself to the summary that has been distributed. Sayyed Fouad is part of the first founding generation, the first fighters. He fought in Khaldeh and Ouzai and was among the first fighting groups. He was one of the first founders of the Islamic Resistance groups in Lebanon and led many operations in the south, including qualitative operations, without going into detail. Until his martyrdom, he was always at the head of the resistance, in management, planning, implementation, and capacity building. One of the most important capabilities the resistance has today was built by Sayyed Fouad, particularly during his cooperation with Hajj Imad and after Hajj Imad’s martyrdom in particular. He has a long history of responsibility, and he never had any problem.

Sayyed Fouad was the first general head of Hezbollah we’ve had, and he’s gone on to other responsibilities. Wherever we asked him to go, he went without any objection. He was our first military leader, but he left this responsibility to go to Bosnia, like the martyred leader Abou Talib or martyr Ala’a [who we call Ala’a Al-Bosna], who stayed there for one or two years. Today, we can reveal that the leader, manager, and director of the Hezbollah group who went to Bosnia is Sayyed Fouad, and he stayed there for a long time. He went to support the oppressed, the abandoned, and those threatened with atrocious massacre in Bosnia. He left Lebanon and went to Bosnia before returning to assume all his responsibilities.

Unfortunately, as usual, I can’t tell you everything about him. On the one hand, we want to do justice to this mujahid commander and talk about his achievements. On the other hand, we can’t reveal all these achievements and the reality of things because we’re still in the thick of the battle, and the enemy can take advantage of mentioning these achievements in terms of information, morale, and so on. In any case, Sayyed Mohsen’s story is a long one, and we’ll come back to it some other time.

Finally, I come to the main and final position. What’s going to happen now? Firstly, I said that we have entered a new phase. Pressure on all fronts for the resistance in Palestine to surrender is futile. The resistance will not lay down its arms. This is the clear position of the Hamas leadership after Haniyeh’s martyrdom because Netanyahu’s objective is for Hamas in Gaza to come to him and say: “Here are the prisoners, and here are our weapons. Do what you want in Gaza and plan for the next day because we are surrendering,” which is not an option at all.

Neither surrender in Gaza, nor surrender in Lebanon, nor surrender in Yemen is possible at all, under any circumstances. And all the pressure now being put on Iran and the rest of the supporting fronts under the heading of an invitation to be reasonable… Where is this international community? Every day, the massacres in Gaza continue unabated. He [Netanyahu] speaks of children killed [in Majdal Shams], but the greatest scene and movie of hypocrisy, deception, and arrogance the world has witnessed is the scene where Netanyahu addresses Congress and the Americans applaud him. There is no greater lie, no greater impudence, no greater hypocrisy. All this pressure won’t work. If there are any in this world who truly want to prevent the region from flaring up into something worse and greater, let them put pressure on “Israel” and force it to stop its aggression against Gaza. There’s nothing more to say. You can kill whoever you want, destroy whatever you can, declare war here and there, go to the most extreme extremes and cross every red line, whatever we do on our side, there will be no solution other than to stop the aggression on Gaza. This is the first point.

Secondly, we need to distinguish between two things. Yesterday and today, I asked the brothers in the south to remain calm so we could absorb the situation, as we have our martyr’s funeral, and we need to carefully consider our position. That’s why there was calm yesterday and today, with the exception of a few violations. We need to differentiate between resuming normal actions by the Lebanese support front, which will restart tomorrow morning, God willing. We will pick up where we left off before Sayyed Fouad’s martyrdom. We have reorganized our administration and management; there are no issues, and we will continue our support for Gaza. However, this is separate from the response to Sayyed Fouad’s assassination. Tomorrow, when you hear that we have targeted positions, tanks, vehicles, and killed soldiers, it will not be a response to Sayyed Fouad’s assassination, not even a preliminary response. It will simply be the continuation of the natural battle, for which Sayyed Fouad’s martyrdom was one of the great prices to be paid.

The second point that must be clear is the response to this crime. This crime includes the attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut, the murder of civilians, including women and children, and the assassination of the great jihadist leader Sayyed Fouad Shokor. As far as we’re concerned, to all those around the world contacting us to talk, they know that the resistance can only respond. This is decided and not open to discussion. All discussions are merely attempts to minimize and downplay the aggression against us, Lebanon, the southern suburbs of Beirut, its inhabitants, and the resistance. Today, I won’t make long speeches or grand declarations. I’ll only say a single sentence: the enemy and those who support the enemy should anticipate our inevitable response, God willing. There will be no discussion, no debate; there are only days, nights, and the battlefield between us and you.

Today, since the assassination of Hajj Sayyed Mohsen, and now after the assassination of Hajj Ismail Haniyeh, you know that the enemy is on maximum alert. The air force, the army, and “Israel’s” reserves are mobilized. They’ve evacuated the Ramat David Airbase that was shown by our Hudhud [Hoopoe] drone. They are organizing evacuations in Acre, Haifa, and other places, and have opened shelters because they have created problems with everyone and don’t know where the response will come from – from the north, east, or south of Palestine! Will it come from one side in isolation or simultaneously from the whole Axis of Resistance? “Israel” doesn’t know what to expect.

In any case, I say to the brothers, sisters, and the popular base of the resistance – despite those who seek to undermine morale with their idle talk and taunts, asking, “Where’s your response? What have you done? When will you attack?”— ignore them completely. These are not human beings because the Al-Aqsa Flood revealed that some people are not even human in moral and psychological terms. What has been evident for many years and must be clearly understood by all is that the Axis of Resistance fights not only with anger but also with reason, wisdom, courage, and audacity. We have the capabilities. We will not only reserve the right to strike back at the right time and place; we will definitely strike back. They must wait for the days, nights, and the battlefield. For us, as we said before, the decision is in the hands of the battlefield, which knows its conditions and opportunities. We seek a real response, not a formal one as some try to philosophize. We seek a real and thoughtful response and opportunities. That’s all I’ll say.

Regardless, we, God willing, will continue on the path of this dear and beloved commander and all the great martyrs. Their blood makes us more responsible, makes the burden heavier, and increases the trust entrusted to us. As for the enemy, since we’re still in the month of Muharram, which commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein and the captivity of Zeinab and her sisters [and taken captive from country to country to stand before Yazid, the killer of Al-Hussein [AS], to say to him what] we say to the Zionists: if by killing our commanders, terrorizing, and killing men, women, and children, you hope to bring us to our knees and stop our fighting, you are deluding yourselves. We say to “Israel” what Zeinab, peace be upon her, told Yazid, “Plot your plot, carry it out, and deploy your efforts as you please!”

Do as you will, Netanyahu, and those Americans who support you, be it Biden, Harris, Trump, or anyone else. Americans are all the same.

“Plot your plot, carry it out, and deploy your efforts as you please, but by God, you will never erase our memory, nor kill our Revelation, nor reach our status, and your shame will never be erased. Your plans will be thwarted, and your troops will be scattered.”

These troops, by God’s Grace, will be dispersed by God and His men on every battlefield.

To our martyr, we do not say farewell, but we say see you soon, with the victory of blood over sword, see you soon in martyrdom, see you soon at the side of the beloved.

Peace and Allah’s mercy and blessings be upon you.