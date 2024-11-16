“Israeli” Officers: Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces Are Still Capable of Infiltrating into Galilee

By Staff, Agencies

While “Israel” lives the horror from the response of assassinating Hamas leader Ismail Hanyieh and Hezbollah Military Leader Fouad Shokor, officers in the Northern Command warn that the threat of a ground infiltration into settlements along the northern border remains.

According to the officers, contrary to popular belief, Hezbollah's Radwan Force is still capable of launching an organized attack on the border, including efforts to penetrate a settlement or military post.

“Why hasn't Hezbollah done this yet? Because they have chosen not to. But anyone who thinks that Hezbollah isn't training to infiltrate a squad of fighters into ‘Israeli’ territory is mistaken,” officers said.

They further cautioned that “The working assumption for everyone should be that Hezbollah is capable of infiltrating, planting a flag in a community or an ‘IDF’ post on the border, and burning several buildings. For them, this could be seen as a victory... Such an action could impact the entire region.”

According to these officers, the last month has proven that Hezbollah continues to operate observers and a forward force of the Radwan unit in the border area, aiming to prepare for continued fighting with the “Israeli” army.