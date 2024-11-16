No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Mighty

 

  1. Home

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, August 11, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, August 11, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, August 11, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:30 a.m. the Al-Marj Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:15 a.m. the Al-Raheb Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters at 10:50 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Birket Risha Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  4. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:10 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the vicinity of the “Mattat” Barracks with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  5. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 12:45 p.m. the espionage equipment at the Al-Malikiyya Site with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit and destroying the equipment.
  6. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:05 p.m. the espionage equipment at the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits and destroying the equipment.
  7. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:22 p.m. the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  8. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering point for “Israeli” troops in the Al-Malikiyya Site with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit.
  9. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:20 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the “Jordeikh” [Al-Jerdah] Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, August 11, 2024

 

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance SouthLebanon AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah Strikes “Tel Aviv” with Ballistic Missiles; Enters Long-Range Tactical Rocket

Hezbollah Strikes “Tel Aviv” with Ballistic Missiles; Enters Long-Range Tactical Rocket

3 days ago
Hezbollah Fighters Send A Letter to Martyrs’ Families

Hezbollah Fighters Send A Letter to Martyrs’ Families

4 days ago
Head of Hezbollah’s Media Relations Unit: Thousands of Fighters to Continue Confronting ‘Israel’ until Victory

Head of Hezbollah’s Media Relations Unit: Thousands of Fighters to Continue Confronting ‘Israel’ until Victory

5 days ago
Speech of Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem Marking 40 Days on the Martydom of Sayyed Nasrallah:

Speech of Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem Marking 40 Days on the Martydom of Sayyed Nasrallah:

6 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 16-11-2024 Hour: 02:15 Beirut Timing

whatshot