By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, August 11, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:30 a.m. the Al-Marj Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:15 a.m. the Al-Raheb Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters at 10:50 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Birket Risha Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:10 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the vicinity of the “Mattat” Barracks with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 12:45 p.m. the espionage equipment at the Al-Malikiyya Site with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit and destroying the equipment. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:05 p.m. the espionage equipment at the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits and destroying the equipment. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:22 p.m. the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering point for “Israeli” troops in the Al-Malikiyya Site with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:20 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the “Jordeikh” [Al-Jerdah] Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}