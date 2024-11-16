US-South Korea to Launch Military Drills Next Week

By Staff, Agencies

South Korea and the United States are set to launch their annual joint military exercises next week to boost their combined capabilities “to counter and defend against increasing North Korean nuclear threats”.

The exercises, known as Ulchi Freedom Shield, are scheduled to run from August 19 to 29.

The drills are likely to provoke a strong reaction from North Korea, which views them as preparation for a potential attack. The regime has historically used the military cooperation between South Korea and the US as justification to further its nuclear and missile programs.

This year’s exercise will feature a mix of computer-simulated exercises designed to enhance readiness against such threats as missiles, GPS jamming and cyberattacks, and concurrent field maneuvers and live-fire exercises.

The allies in particular aim to “further strengthen [their] capability and posture to deter and defend against weapons of mass destruction,” military officials said in a joint news conference.

Lee Sung Joon, spokesperson of South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, said about 19000 South Korean troops will participate in the drills, which he described as an “essential element for maintaining a strong defense posture to protect the Republic of Korea,” using South Korea’s formal name.