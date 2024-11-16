Iran’s Senior Military Commander: Crushing Response to ‘Israel’ On Its Way

By Staff, Agencies

The deputy coordinator of Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Brigadier General Ali Shadmani confirmed that the Islamic Republic’s harsh revenge on the “Israeli” entity over the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital of Tehran is "fast approaching".

The retaliation “is on its way,” Shadmani said in Russia on Sunday.

The headquarters is tasked with planning and coordinating joint military operations within the Iranian Armed Forces.

“The aspects of this [retaliatory] measure are under consideration,” he noted, adding, “It will definitely take place.”

Shadmani described the entity as “bloodthirsty and homicidal” and “a criminal Zionist gang,” which had “crossed red lines and trampled on morality and human rights on numerous occasions.”

He was referring to the entity’s litany of acts of deadly aggression against the regional nations, including the Iranian people. The atrocities targeting the Islamic Republic have included assassination of at least seven Iranian nuclear scientists over years and bombing of the Consular Section of the Iranian Embassy in the Syrian capital of Damascus back in April, which led to the martyrdom of seven Iranian military advisors.

Referring to Haniyeh, however, Shadmani said, “By assassinating our dear guest, the Zionist entity perpetrated an atrocity that was worse than the previous ones.”

Also, on Sunday, Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, deputy head of the Public Relations Department of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], denounced the assassination as “a clear violation” of the United Nations Charter, warning the regime that it would receive the response to its “foolish” terrorist act in due time.

The IRG’s spokesman has warned the “Israeli” entity that it will receive the response to its “foolish” assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in due time.

He added that fear of Iran’s response had engulfed the entire occupied territories, stressing that the entity thought it could compensate for its defeats on the battlefield by carrying out assassinations, while its existence and identity were on the brink of collapse.