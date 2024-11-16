By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, August 10, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the espionage devices at Ramyah Site with an offensive drone, leading to its destruction. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:45 p.m. the Jal Al-Allam Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters at 12:48 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Tel Sha’ar Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:05 p.m. the espionage equipment at the “Misgav Am” Site, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and save civilian homes particularly the villages of Tayr Harfa and Aita Al-Shaab, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the “Eilon” settlement with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:30 p.m. the Al-Ramtha Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:35 p.m. the Zebdine Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:20 p.m. a technical system at the Karantina Hill with guided rockets, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression and assassination in Saida, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation using a squadron of offensive drones on the “Michve Alon” Site, a key military base southwest of Safad used for assembling and mobilizing forces as well as housing emergency warehouses for the Northern Corps. The operation targeted the positions of officers and soldiers, resulting in direct hits and confirmed casualties. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with a squadron of offensive drones on a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the Birket Risha Site, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}