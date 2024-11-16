Hezbollah Slams Horrific Zionist Massacre at Gaza’s Al-Taba’een School

By Staff

Hezbollah issued the following statement

“Israeli” occupation forces have committed another horrific massacre at the al-Taba’een school in Gaza Strip, claiming the lives of more than a hundred people and wounding dozens of others while they were performing dawn prayers. This is another escalation in the shedding of oppressed Palestinian blood in full view of the entire world, which isn’t lifting a finger and bears moral and ethical responsibility for the crimes and massacres committed by the Zionist enemy.

The actions of the enemy’s gov't confirm that it's continuing its war of extermination against the Palestinian people. It chose to kill and commit massacres and all the talk about a ceasefire and setting new dates for negotiations is nothing but lies and deception that don’t fool the Palestinian people, its resistance factions and support fronts that are increasingly convinced of their determination to resist and work with all their might to stop the massacre and prevent the enemy from achieving its declared and implicit goals.

Hezbollah strongly condemns this horrific massacre and calls on all free people in the world to condemn it, activate movements and protests against the murderous “Israeli” government, and launch the broadest renewed solidarity campaign with the children, women, and men of Palestine who are victims of the most heinous massacres for more than ten months.

We extend our deepest condolences and sympathy to the patient, oppressed, and brave Palestinian people. We ask God Almighty to have mercy on the righteous martyrs and grant the wounded wellness. May He also grant them a speedy relief and imminent victory.