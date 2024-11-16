Iran’s Pezeshkian: US Double Standards Embolden ‘Israel’ to Commit Heinous Crimes

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that double standard policies of the United States and some European countries have further emboldened the “Israeli” entity to commit more heinous crimes in Gaza and across the region.

In a phone conversation with President of the European Council Charles Michel on Sunday, Pezeshkian said the “Israeli” entity is now posing more threats to regional and international peace and security.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported peace, tranquility and stability across the world and for all nations and believes that any trend in any part of the world that endangers these values ??should be stopped,” he added.

Pezeshkian made the remarks a day after the “Israeli” brutal attack on a school sheltering displaced people in the east of the Gaza Strip, which martyred more than 100 civilians.

The Gaza government media office said more than 100 citizens were martyred and dozens injured on Saturday morning after the “Israeli” occupation forces bombed the al-Tabi’in school in the al-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City.

The Iranian president stressed the importance of promoting a multipolar system in the world.

He said the US policies on exerting pressure on countries like Iran and depriving them of all their rights and interests are in line with Washington’s goal to prevent the establishment of a new world order, warning that such moves will harm global stability and peace.

Pointing to the European Council’s willingness to resume talks with Iran to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA}, Pezeshkian insisted on mutual confidence and interests as prerequisites to a possible deal.

“If the two sides fulfill all their obligations and build confidence, they can discuss other issues [of common interests] in addition to the revival of the nuclear agreement,” the Iranian president emphasized.

Forhis part, Michel said European countries are keen to promote relations with Iran.

He expressed hope that Iran and the European Union will resume effective interaction based on common interests and the removal of obstacles in the way of enhanced relations.