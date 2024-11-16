Iraqi Resistance Issues Strong Warning to US Over Use of Iraq’s Airspace for Strikes on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Iraqi resistance forces have issued a stern warning to US forces, stating that any use of Iraq's airspace to launch attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran will be met with an unrestricted response.

The Iraqi Resistance Coordination Committee delivered this warning in a statement released on Monday.

"As the forces of arrogance continue their brutal and treacherous attacks against nations and their resistance fighters, they persist in supporting and protecting the security of the Zionist entity at the expense of regional security, with complete disregard for Iraq's sovereignty and the will of nations rejecting their criminal policies," the statement read.

The Committee further declared, “The Iraqi Resistance Coordination Committee is not bound by any restrictions. If American occupation forces once again target our sons in Iraq or exploit its airspace to carry out attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran, our response will have no limits”.

For over a decade, Iraqi resistance groups have been advocating for the withdrawal of foreign forces from Iraq, following a US-led invasion based on false claims of weapons of mass destruction.

Currently, nearly 2,500 American troops remain in Iraq, along with around 900 in Syria, as part of what Washington claims is an effort to combat the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”].

Despite the defeat of the Takfiri terrorist group by Arab nations and their allies in late 2017, the US has maintained its military presence.

In 2020, the Iraqi parliament voted in favor of expelling foreign forces after a US drone strike assassinated Iran's top anti-terror commander, General Qassem Soleimani, along with the PMU’s deputy commander, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, outside Baghdad International Airport.

In recent months, the Iraqi resistance has launched multiple operations on the apartheid "Israeli” entity's vital targets, including those in “Eilat” and Haifa, such as the Haifa airport and oil refinery.

They have also conducted joint operations with Yemeni forces against "Israeli" ports and ships linked to the entity, following its brutal onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip.