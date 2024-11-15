No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Mighty

 

  1. Home

US Allocates $3.5 Billion in Military Assistance to “Israel”

US Allocates $3.5 Billion in Military Assistance to “Israel”
folder_openUnited States access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The US State Department announced on Friday the release of $3.5 billion in military aid to the apartheid “Israeli” entity.

This significant aid package underscores a long-term strategic vision to enhance the entity’s military capabilities amid ongoing regional threats and rising tensions.

Contrary to some expectations, the $3.5 billion will not immediately introduce new weapons into the region. Instead, the funds will be allocated to finance American weapons systems currently in production.

The timing of this aid package is particularly noteworthy, given the acute fears of escalating conflict in the region.

In a call with “Israeli” War Minister Yoav Gallant, Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed the United States’ unwavering support for the entity’s security.

However, Blinken also emphasized the importance of de-escalation, warning against actions that could further intensify the already volatile situation.

“The Secretary of State stressed that escalation would not serve the interests of either party,” an official statement read.

Israel military aid UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Trump: New US President

Trump: New US President

9 days ago
US Election Day Starts: Trump, Harris Locked in a Tight Race

US Election Day Starts: Trump, Harris Locked in a Tight Race

10 days ago
Trust in US News Media Hits Record Low

Trust in US News Media Hits Record Low

30 days ago
Feeding the Monster: US To Hand “Israel” $8.7 billion Weapons Package

Feeding the Monster: US To Hand “Israel” $8.7 billion Weapons Package

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 15-11-2024 Hour: 01:21 Beirut Timing

whatshot