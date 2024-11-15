- Home
Kamikaze Drone Targets US Military Base in Syria’s Hasakah
By Staff, Agencies
A drone attack has targeted an illegal military facility housing US occupation forces in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah.
According to Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television, citing local sources, several explosions were reported early Saturday within the US-controlled Kharab Al-Jir Air Base after an explosive-laden unmanned aerial vehicle struck the site.
There were no immediate reports on casualties or the extent of the damage caused by the operations.
This incident occurs amid escalating clashes between Arab tribes and US-backed Kurdish separatist forces in eastern Syria.
Local residents, who have long felt marginalized by the US-supported Syrian Democratic Forces [SDF] controlling the region’s oil resources, have begun targeting positions held by the Kurdish separatists.
Nomadic forces in eastern Deir ez-Zor have successfully repelled Kurdish militias and advanced near the al-Omar oil field, prompting US forces to intervene.
Reports indicate that US warplanes have conducted airstrikes in the vicinity to support the Kurdish forces.
The nomadic groups are demanding the right to self-determination and the withdrawal of both US occupation forces and Kurdish separatists from the Deir ez-Zor region.
