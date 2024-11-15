N Korea’s Kim Oversees Flood Recovery Efforts, Plans to Relocate 15,400 Residents to Capital

By Staff, Agencies

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un revisited flood-affected areas in the northern part of the country, outlining government initiatives to support those impacted by the recent heavy rainfall and flooding caused by Tropical Storm Gaemi.

According to state media KCNA, Kim inspected Uiju County from August 8 to 9, one of the regions hardest hit by the severe weather.

As part of his response to the crisis, Kim announced plans to temporarily relocate approximately 15,400 flood victims to the capital until new homes can be constructed for them in the affected areas.

The government’s plans include providing ongoing support for soldiers, elderly citizens, women, and children during this transitional period.

Kim emphasized that it would likely take two to three months for those displaced by the floods to stabilize after the completion of housing and infrastructure repairs, given the extensive damage.

Earlier reports indicated that thousands of homes in Uiju County and the city of Sinuiju were devastated by the floods.

In late July, Kim visited the flooded regions and oversaw rescue operations, during which the military deployed around 10 planes, making approximately 20 trips each, to evacuate 4,200 people within half a day.

In early August, Russian President Vladimir Putin and various international organizations offered humanitarian aid to North Korea.

While expressing gratitude for these offers, Kim stated that his government had already initiated recovery efforts and that the nation would "forge its own path with its own strength and effort." However, he noted that assistance might be requested if deemed necessary.