- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, August 9, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
- In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable Resistance, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 09:40 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Metula Site with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- and in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly in Hanouiyeh, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the headquarters of the 769th Brigade in “Kiryat Shmona” Barracks with a salvo of Katyusha rockets.
- and in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly in Hanouiyeh and Naquora, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched with a squadron of offensive drones an aerial operation on the headquarters of the Coastal Battalion of the newly established Western Brigade in “Liman” targeting the positions of its officers and soldiers, scoring accurate hits that led to confirmed casualties.
- and in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly in Kfarkela and Aita Al-Shaab, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted buildings used by enemy soldiers in the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona” with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- and in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly in Kfarkela and Aita Al-Shaab, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the headquarters of the 769th Brigade in “Kiryat Shmona” with Falq rockets.
- in retaliation to the “Israeli” enemy’s assassinations and attacks, particularly at Al-Naqoura and Hanouiyeh, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the command headquarters of the 769th Brigade in “Kiryat Shmona” Barracks with Falq rockets
- the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted on Friday, August 9, 2024 at 1:25 pm Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- and in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted buildings used by enemy soldiers in the Manara settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- and in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian home, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted buildings used by “Israeli” enemy soldiers at “Doviv” Settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
Comments
- Related News