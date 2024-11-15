Al-Quds Force Commander: Iran’s Crushing Revenge, Heroic Resistance to Expedite ‘Israel’s’ Annihilation

By Staff, Agencies

The Commander of Al-Quds Force in the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Brigadier General Esmail Qa'ani confirmed that Iran’s harsh punishment of the “Israeli” assassination of Hamas’s political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, and anti-occupation struggle by the regional resistance front will speed up the entity’s elimination.

Qa'ani made the remarks in a letter addressed to Yahya Sinwar, the new Political Bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas on Friday.

Sinwar was appointed on Tuesday following the assassination of Haniyeh, which took place in the Iranian capital Tehran late last month.

Qa’ani pointed to a promise that was given by Leader of the Islamic Revolution His eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei to deliver a harsh response to the “Israeli” entity and avenge the blood of the resistance leader.

“As it was stated by Leader of the Islamic Revolution, we consider it to be our duty to avenge his [Haniyeh’s] blood following this poignant incident [that took place] in the Islamic Republic,” the commander said.

He further added: “There is no doubt that the blood of this noble martyr [Haniyeh] will have an impact on severe punishment of the Zionist regime at the hands of the Islamic Republic.”

Addressing Sinwar, the commander added, “The heroic struggle of your brothers in the Islamic resistance will intensify the effect of this punishment and lead to the elimination of this ominous phenomenon as soon as possible.”

Hamas and other resistance groups from Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq have vowed to exact revenge on the entity over the atrocity.

The commander identified Haniyeh as one of the resistance’s “valiant leaders” and a “valuable and self-composed character,” who served as a “unifying” factor across the Muslim world.

Qa’ani congratulated Sinwar for his appointment to the position, describing him as a long-serving and honorable figure in light of his leadership prowess and anti-occupation struggle.