Islamabad Dismissed Allegations of Secret military Activity between Iran and Pakistan

Islamabad Dismissed Allegations of Secret military Activity between Iran and Pakistan
folder_openPakistan access_time3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra, criticized an “Israeli” media report as "groundless" and accused it of attempting to "disturb public opinion with false information."

Mumtaz Zahra criticized the Jerusalem Post's report, stating it was "fake news" and warned against spreading false information during a sensitive time.

The “Israeli” newspaper, citing Arab sources, claimed that Pakistan would provide medium-range ballistic missiles to Iran in case of a military conflict between Iran and the entity.

The spokesperson denied the allegations, clarifying that Pakistan had no intention of doing so.

Zahra also noted a recent call between Pakistani and Iranian officials after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination.

