Yemeni, Iraqi Resistance Forces Strike Key Target in “Israeli” Entity Amid Gaza Conflict

By Staff, Agencies

In a coordinated response to the ongoing genocide in Gaza, the Yemeni Armed Forces and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq launched a joint operation against the “Israeli” entity.

In a statement released on Friday morning, Yemen’s Armed Forces confirmed that a critical target in the occupied port city of Umm Al-Rashrash, also known as “Eilat,” was successfully struck using several drones.

The Yemeni Armed Forces emphasized that these joint military operations will persist until the “Israeli” aggression in Gaza ceases and the siege on the Palestinian people is lifted.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, declared that the battle against the apartheid “Israeli” entity has reached its peak following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah commander Fouad Shokor.

“The Zionist entity’s crime of assassinating Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah commander Fouad Shokor has profoundly impacted the region’s state of affairs,” Sayyed al-Houthi stated on Thursday afternoon, noting the significant repercussions these events have had across West Asia.

Since the “Israeli” entity began its genocidal war on Gaza in October, Yemeni forces have conducted numerous operations in solidarity with the war-torn Gazans.

These operations have targeted locations across the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as “Israeli” ships and vessels heading towards ports in the occupied territories.

The impact of these strikes has been substantial, forcing some of the world’s largest shipping and oil companies to halt transit through one of the most crucial maritime trade routes.

As a result, tankers are now rerouting thousands of miles around the continent of Africa, avoiding the Suez Canal altogether.