Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, August 8, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable Resistance,
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted 01:20 p.m. a gathering of enemy soldiers at Al-Marj Site with an offensive drone, scoring direct hits that led to confirmed causalities.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:10 p.m. Al-Malikiyeh Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 04:35 p.m. the spy equipment at the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba hills with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits, which led to its destruction.
- and in response to the enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe houses, especially in the town of Doueir, the Islamic Resistance fighters fired Katyusha rockets at the Iron Dome platforms, enemy artillery emplacements and the deployment of its vehicles in the “Khirbet Manot” area in the occupied Western Galilee.
- and in response to the enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe houses, especially in the town of Majdal Zoun, the Islamic Resistance fighters “Zar’it” Barracks [the battalion headquarters of the Western Brigade] with Burkan rockets.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 05:00 p.m. Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba hills with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- and in response to the enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe houses, especially in the town of Aitaroun, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the “Biranit” Barracks with Burkan rockets, destroying part of it and setting it on fire.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 19:40 p.m. “Ramim” Barracks with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
