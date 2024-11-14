Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israeli’ Assassinations to Impact the Entire Region

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary leader Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi confirmed that the battle against “Israel” is now at its height after the entity’s assassinations of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah commander Fouad Shokor.

“The Zionist entity’s crime of assassinating Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr has greatly impacted the region’s state of affairs,” Al-Houthi said on Thursday afternoon.

He further added: “The enemy’s latest acts of aggression have targeted the Muslim Ummah’s leaders and dignitaries, who played starring roles in running up the flag of struggle against Islam’s and Muslims’ foes.”

The Ansarullah chief said the recent assassinations have had a significant impact on the entire West Asia.

“The horrendous assassination of Haniyeh was met with the absolute cohesion of the Hamas resistance movement. While the enemy had wished to undermine the group’s resilience and steadfastness and wreak its decision-making power, Hamas continues its activities coherently. Despite the big loss of Haniyeh, there is no discord, weakness, or retreat from fundamental positions within Hamas.

In parallel, Al-Houthi added: “Al-Qassam Brigades fighters are carrying out their operations effectively, consistently, and capably.”

He also hailed the appointment of Yahya Sinwar as the Hamas political chief to succeed Haniyeh, stating that his unanimous selection merely confirms that the Gaza resistance front is still steadfast in fighting off the occupying “Israeli” entity.

Al-Houthi said Hezbollah’s retaliation after the “Israeli” assassination of its senior commander Fouad Shokor in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut is “inevitable.”

“The ‘Israeli’ enemy is in a state of fear following recent assassinations of regional resistance leaders,” he said.

The Ansarullah leader also said senior Iranian officials have warned the “Israeli” entity of a “harsh and definite response” to Haniyeh's assassination, adding contacts are being made and messages relayed by “Israel's” allies to convince the Islamic Republic to limit its response in scope.

“Attempts to restrain the Islamic Republic of Iran have been met with Tehran’s full transparency as the matter has to do with the violation of its sovereignty and assassination of its official guest. Resistance groups in Lebanon, Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq will continue their operations, and retaliation against the occupying regime's aggression is inevitable and unavoidable,” Al-Houthi noted.

He stressed that the delay in response to the “Israeli” aggression is “a purely tactical matter.”

He also took a swipe at certain Arab regimes for collaborating with “Tel Aviv”, and intercepting the missiles that resistance factions launch at “Israeli”-occupied territories.

The Yemeni leader underlined that the military’s anti-“Israel” operations, stating that the country's forces are not only fighting against the usurping entity but also a number of its Western and Arab allies.

“Yemeni forces fired 16 ballistic missiles and a combat drone throughout this week. The most notable operations were the strikes against two US destroyers in the Gulf of Aden and the shoot-down of an American MQ-9 drone,” the Ansarullah leader said.

He said Yemeni naval units have so far targeted 177 “Israeli”-affiliated merchant vessels in the Red Sea.

“Among the dramatic and outstanding results of our operations was that the ‘Israeli’ port of Eilat officially declared its bankruptcy, after complete paralysis of commercial activity and its cessation of receiving ships and containers.

“Following our success in preventing ‘Israeli’-linked ships from sailing in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden waters, the scope of our maritime operations have become fairly far-reaching,” Houthi commented.

The Ansarullah chief finally called upon all walks of the Yemeni society to take to the streets on Friday in a strong show of solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza amid the relentless “Israeli” ground and aerial offensives.