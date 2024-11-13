Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus to Form Interim Government in Crisis Impacted Bangladesh

By Staff, Agencies

Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus returns to Bangladesh to lead an interim government after days of violent protests, which forced the prime minister to resign and flee the country.

Yunus, 84, arrived in Dhaka to lead an interim government in Bangladesh, following unrest and protests that claimed 366 lives.

Protests against government job quota system began in July, leading to calls for Sheikh Hasina's resignation and her eventual escape from the country.

Yunus is set to be sworn in as Bangladesh's new premier on Thursday evening, marking the beginning of a "beautiful democratic process" as promised by the army chief.

“I can’t wait to return home, assess the situation, and plan our way out of trouble,” he told reporters at Paris airport.

He also urged the nation to refrain from all forms of violence, including communal attacks, following the mass uprising.

Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman announced that Yunus will take an oath on Thursday evening and expressed his support for him.

Yunus has expressed his desire to hold elections within a few months.

Millions of Bangladeshis celebrated Hasina's resignation, but violence ensued, with protesters attacking Hasina's allies, storming parliament, and setting fire to multiple buildings.