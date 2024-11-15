- Home
Turkey Officially Requests to Join ICJ Case against “Israel”
By Staff, Agencies
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan confirmed the official request on Wednesday, posting on X that "The international community must do its part to stop the genocide and exert the necessary pressure on Israel and its supporters."
He added, "Turkey will make every effort to do so."
In May, Fidan stated in a conference with Indonesia's Foreign Minister that Turkey plans to join South Africa's case against "Israel" for genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
"After finalizing the legal text, we'll submit the declaration to the ICJ to implement the decision," Fidan noted. "Turkey is steadfast in supporting Palestinians," he emphasized.
Fidan also noted that critics of Russia's military operation in Ukraine are now displaying "see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil" stance towards the "Israeli" occupation of Palestine.
The Turkish foreign minister condemned the killing of the Gaza chief negotiator as a "treacherous assassination" and warned “Israel” to control its actions to avoid escalating tensions in Lebanon and Iran.
He further urged the world to speak out against “Israel's” oppression, warning that silence would make humanity complicit if the slaughter persists.
