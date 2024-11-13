EU Slams ‘Israel’s’ Smotrich: Deliberate Starvation of Civilians A War Crime

By Staff, Agencies

The European Union has slammed remarks made by “Israeli” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who criticized aid for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, saying deliberate starvation constitutes a war crime.

The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell in a statement and a post on social media on Wednesday said that “deliberate starvation of civilians is a war crime,” calling earlier statements by Smotrich “beyond ignominious”.

“It demonstrates, once again, his contempt for international law and for basic principles of humanity,” he added.

On Monday, the far-right “Israeli” minister asserted that blocking humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip is both “justified and moral,” insisting that it should continue until the return of captives, “even if it causes two million civilians to die of hunger in Gaza.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the UK, Germany and France also condemned the “Israeli” minister's comments.

The French Foreign Ministry in a statement said that delivering humanitarian assistance to two million civilians in dire need, located in a blockaded region with access points regulated by “Israel”, is a requirement of international humanitarian law, as reiterated by the International Court of Justice.

The German Foreign Office spokesman also stated that international rights courts in The Hague will be monitoring the comments with great attention, particularly in light of “Israel’s” ongoing genocide case.

UK Foreign Minister David Lammy said on X that there “can be no justification for Minister Smotrich’s remarks,” and called on Israel to retract and condemn the remarks.