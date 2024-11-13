No Script

Battle of the Mighty

 

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, August 7, 2024

folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Wednesday, August 7, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:40 p.m. the Al-Raheb Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:45 p.m. the Jal Al-Allam Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters at 3:50 p.m. the Al-Malikiyya Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  4. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression and assassination on the villages of Mayfadoun and Jouaiya, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with a swarm of offensive drones on “Israeli” artillery positions in the Al-Zaoura Site, targeting positions of officers and soldiers. The operation scored direct hits and caused casualties among the troops.
  5. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 7:05 p.m. the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring a direct hit.
  6. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression and assassination on the villages of Mayfadoun and Jouaiya, the Islamic Resistance fighter shelled the headquarters of the Northern Corps in the “Ein Zeitim” Base with several Katyusha rockets.
  7. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:15 p.m. a position of “Israeli” troops in “Har Nezer” with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

