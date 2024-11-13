Kamala Harris Open to Discuss Arms Embargo on ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

US Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris met with two Arab Americans leading the Uncommitted National Movement, who asked her to consider an arms embargo on “Israel”, at a campaign stop in Michigan.

Just before her rally, Harris met with Abbas Alawieh and Layla Elabed, who, according to the report, “wanted to support her but... wanted her to consider an arms embargo.”

In response, Harris indicated she was “open to it” and introduced the two community leaders to her staff.

At the rally, many people in the audience heckled Harris, chanting, “Kamala, Kamala, you can't hide. We won't vote for Genocide.”

In response, she said, “I am here because we believe in democracy. Everyone's voice matters, but I am speaking.” She then added, “If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I'm speaking.”

The Uncommitted National Movement has organized tens of thousands of Michigan voters to withhold their votes for President Joe Biden in the primary over his support for “Israel” in the war in Gaza.

The leaders of the movement said they want to support Harris and her vice-presidential pick, Tim Walz, but they want them to consider an arms embargo to immediately stop “Israel's” aggression in Gaza.

Michigan is a crucial swing state in the 2024 Presidential election with 15 electoral votes.