Iran: ‘Israel’ To Regret its Terrorist Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations confirmed that the country seeks to make “Israel” regret committing its recent act of terrorist aggression against the Islamic Republic that led to the martyrdom of senior Hamas’ leader, Ismail Haniyeh.

The mission made the remarks on Wednesday in response to questions about allegations that the country could cancel its retaliation if “Tel Aviv” came to an agreement with Hamas that would bring about a truce in the entity’s ongoing war of genocide against the Gaza Strip.

“We have been pursuing two priorities simultaneously,” the mission said.

“Firstly, realization of a stable ceasefire in Gaza and withdrawal of the occupiers from this territory,” it noted.

“And secondly, punishment of the aggressor over the assassination of Martyr Haniyeh, prevention of repetition of the Zionist entity’s acts of aggression, and making the Zionists regret entering this course [in the first place],” the mission concluded.

Haniyeh, who was the Palestinian resistance movement’s Political Bureau chief, was assassinated alongside one of his bodyguards in the Iranian capital Tehran late last month.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran's acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani repeated the country’s resolve to respond to the assassination.

The Iranian acting foreign minister underlined that the country has no option but to retaliate against the “Israeli” assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

“The country had no option but to retaliate against the entity over the assassination”, said Bagheri, who was addressing an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. This was necessary to deter further aggression against the Islamic Republic amid inaction by the UN Security Council, he added.