Iraqi Resistance: Ain Al Assad Operation Marks New Phase of Escalation Against American Bases

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq stated that the recent operation on the US-occupied Ain al-Asad Airbase marks a new escalation against American bases.

Lebanon's al-Akhbar newspaper reported based on sources from the resistance's Coordination Committee regarding a rocket operation that injured several American troopers two days earlier.

The sources stated that the operation was in response to the atrocities committed by the “Israeli” entity and its supporters, including the US.

The entity carried out a genocidal war in Gaza, with US support, resulting in over 39,700 martyrs, mostly women and children.

The source suggested that “Tel Aviv's” recent assassination of senior resistance figures in Lebanon and Iran may have been carried out with American approval and possible intelligence assistance.

The Iraqi resistance threatened escalation after the Federal Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit aimed at facilitating American forces' withdrawal.

Two Iraqi lawyers filed a lawsuit demanding the annulment of an agreement between Sudani and President Abdul Latif Rashid to extend the forces' presence on Iraqi soil.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken warned Iraqi Prime Minister al-Sudani of potential escalation against American interests in the region following a recent threat.

The Resistance in Iraq noted that the presence of Americans poses a greater danger due to regional changes, forcing it to pressure and confront them to permanently evacuate Iraqi soil.

In Parallel, A leader of the Nujuba Movement, a part of the Islamic Resistance, stated that targeting American bases and interests has become an urgent issue.

The official attributed the delay in withdrawing American forces from Iraq to procrastination and cited evidence of Iraq-based bases' involvement in “Israeli” atrocities against Palestinians and resistance leaders.

He noted” the upcoming period will see ongoing strikes against American forces in Iraq and beyond, as resistance factions agree to maintain the occupation through military operations. “

Iraqi groups have long demanded an end to foreign forces in Iraq after US-led coalition invaded based on false claims of weapons of mass destruction.