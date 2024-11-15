No Script

Battle of the Mighty

 

Grim Milestone: Another Palestinian Journalist Martyred in Gaza War, Death Toll Reaches 166

folder_openMiddle East... access_time3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Gaza Strip government media office reported another Palestinian journalist martyred, increasing the death toll to 166 since the “Tel Aviv” military raids and missile attacks last October.

“Israeli” bombing killed Mohammed Issa Abu Saada near his family house in al-Zana neighborhood, east of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

Abu Saada was a correspondent for multiple Palestinian media outlets.

Journalists in Palestinian territory faced increased dangers due to “Israeli” ground assaults, airstrikes, communication disruptions, supply shortages, and power outages.

On October 7, “Israel” launched the war on Gaza following a surprise retaliatory operation by Palestinian resistance groups into the occupied territories.

The entity’s near-total siege on coastal territory, coupled with the ongoing war, has significantly reduced the flow of essential goods and services into Palestinian territory.

The “Israeli” military has killed at least 39,653 Gazans, primarily women, children and adolescents, and injured 91,535 Palestinians thus far.

Palestine Gaza journalists at risk

Comments

