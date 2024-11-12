Palestinian Resistance: Sinwar Affirms Hamas’s Resilience Amid “Israeli” Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

The recent appointment of Yahya Sinwar as the new political leader of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has been met with widespread approval from various regional resistance groups. They have lauded his selection as the most fitting successor to the late Ismail Haniyeh.

In a statement, the Gaza-based Islamic Jihad movement expressed its congratulations: “We congratulate our brothers in Hamas on selecting Commander Yahya Sinwar as the head of its political bureau.”

The statement continued, “The successful and rapid internal consultations by Hamas to fill the leadership void left by the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, despite ongoing attacks, send a strong message to the ‘Israeli’ entity that Hamas remains resilient and united. The enemy has not succeeded in disrupting its structure despite the ongoing extermination campaign.”

The Islamic Jihad movement wished Sinwar and Hamas success in their pursuit of Palestinian liberation, the right of return, and the expulsion of the occupying entity.

Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran on July 31, shortly after attending the inauguration of Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Sinwar, a senior Hamas military commander, assumed leadership of Hamas in the besieged Gaza Strip in February 2017. He was a key architect behind the Operation al-Aqsa Flood launched against the ‘Israeli’ entity last October.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine [PFLP] also praised Hamas's decision, expressing confidence in Sinwar’s ability to lead the resistance movement through this challenging period.

The PFLP highlighted that Hamas’s choice of Sinwar is a powerful message of unity and resilience, countering the ‘Israeli’ entity’s attempts to undermine the movement.

For its part, the Popular Resistance Committees, a coalition of Palestinian resistance groups, congratulated Sinwar and expressed hope for his leadership to contribute to the struggle against the ‘Israeli’ entity. They emphasized that Sinwar’s appointment is a significant response to the assassination of Haniyeh and a reaffirmation of the resistance’s commitment to their cause.

Palestine’s Ahrar Movement also endorsed the appointment, viewing it as a strategic decision that underscores the resistance’s determination to achieve its goals despite the high costs. They criticized the ‘Israeli’ policy of assassination as ineffective in forcing a compromise on Gaza.

Furthermore, the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement condemned Haniyeh’s assassination as a “cowardly Zionist act” and praised the swift and successful leadership transition within Hamas as a demonstration of strength and cohesion against the ‘Israeli’ entity’s efforts to create internal chaos.

Ziad al-Saghir, Secretary General of Fatah al-Intifada Movement, commended Sinwar’s election as a vital step forward in the Palestinian struggle. He described Sinwar as a symbol of resistance, emphasizing the need for continued unity and resistance until the complete liberation of Palestinian land.