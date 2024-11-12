By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, August 6, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 a building used by “Israeli” troops in the “Avivim” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:07 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops near the Birket Risha Site with a Burkan rocket. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression and assassination in the village of Ebba, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with a squadron of offensive drones targeting the "Golani" Brigade headquarters and the headquarters of the "Egoz" 621 unit in the "Shraga" Barracks, north of occupied Akka ["Acre"], hitting their targets with precision and causing confirmed injuries. And after monitoring “Israeli” troops in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, and when an "Israeli" convoy was spotted in the vicinity of Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site, the Islamic Resistance fighters ambushed it, and when it reached the ambush point, the fighters targeted it with guided missiles, hitting it directly, destroying it and causing casualties among its crew. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 11:30 a.m. the Al-Marj Site with artillery shells, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 2:45 p.m. the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops in the Abu Dajaj Heights near the "Zar'it" Barracks with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 5:00 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the Karantina Hill with artillery shells. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression and assassination on the village of Mayfadoun, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the air and missile defense headquarters in the “Kela” Barracks with dozens of Katyusha rockets.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}