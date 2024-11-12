“Israel” Murdered 10k Palestinian Students, 500 Teachers Since October

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Ministry of Education reported that over 10,000 students in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank have been martyred by “Israel” since the beginning of the entity’s genocidal war on Gaza last October.

The ministry stated on Tuesday that another 16,000 students have been injured since the conflict began. Additionally, over 500 teachers and administrators have been martyred, with 3,000 others injured.

During this period, 62 schools in the Gaza Strip were destroyed, and another 119 were severely damaged. More than 107 scientists, university professors, and researchers have also lost their lives. Even schools affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees [UNRWA] have not been spared from “Israeli” attacks.

Over 6,000 students in Gaza have been deprived of attending school, many suffering from psychological trauma. The Government Media Office in Gaza reported that “Israel” has killed at least 16,000 children in the besieged territory since October, with thousands more missing and presumed dead under the rubble.

The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement has strongly condemned the “Israeli” entity’s targeting of schools sheltering internally displaced people in the Gaza Strip, describing this "policy" as a continuation of the occupying entity’s “Nazi-like genocide”.

“The occupying entity’s goals behind these massacres, terrorism, intimidation and displacement, will be shattered by the steadfastness of this brave people and their resistance,” Hamas said in a statement on Monday.

On Sunday, an “Israeli” airstrike hit two schools in Gaza City, killing at least 30 people, according to Palestinian officials.

Footage circulated on Palestinian media showed bodies scattered inside the yard of one of the schools as residents rushed to carry casualties, including children, and load them into ambulances headed to nearby hospitals.

“Israel’s” war on Gaza, ongoing for more than ten months, has devastated large swaths of the besieged territory, particularly targeting schools, colleges, universities and hospitals.

Nearly 40,000 people have been martyred, the vast majority being women and children. Thousands more are missing or presumed dead under the rubble.