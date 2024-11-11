Yahya Sinwar Named New Hamas Political Chief

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas announced on Tuesday the appointment of Yahya Sinwar as its new political chief, following the assassination of his predecessor, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran on July 31.

In a statement on its Telegram channel, Hamas confirmed Sinwar's succession after Haniyeh was assassinated while attending the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s new president.

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Anadolu that “Hamas’s choice of Sinwar as its leader sends a message with significant implications directed at the enemy [‘Israel’] and its allies.”

Hamas leader Osama Hamdan, in a recorded message, emphasized that Sinwar's appointment underscores the unity of the movement and its awareness of the challenges ahead.

“Israeli” assassination policies, he stated, will not succeed in breaking the resistance.

Sinwar, the most wanted Hamas leader by the apartheid “Israeli” entity, is accused by Tel Aviv of orchestrating the Oct. 7 cross-border retaliatory Operation Al-Aqsa Flood last year.

This operation prompted a devastating military campaign by the entity in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the martyrdom of more than 39,600 people.

Ten months into the brutal “Israeli” war, Gaza remains in ruins amid a crippling blockade restricting access to food, clean water and medicine.

The apartheid “Israeli” entity faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in Rafah, where over 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.