Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

US Forces Fully Exit African State

By Staff, Agencies

A joint statement revealed that soldiers and military equipment have been removed from Air Base 201 in central Niger.

The US Army has completed its withdrawal from its final base in Niger, marking the end of Washington's counterterrorism mission in the West African nation afflicted by jihadist insurgencies.

The US War Department and the Nigerien Ministry of National Defense have announced the withdrawal of American forces and equipment from Air Base 201 in Agadez.

"Efforts began on May 19 after agreeing on withdrawal conditions; US and Nigerien forces will coordinate for a planned complete withdrawal," per the statement.

Niger's new leadership, following a coup in July 2023, terminated a defense agreement with Washington, forcing 1,000 American military personnel to operate in the landlocked state.

Niamey's decision to leave the country in March was influenced by US forces' failure to combat militants, American officials' influence on African allies, and the military's severed ties with France.

