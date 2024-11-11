Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Is Weakened; Palestinian Resistance Urged to Stay Resilient

By Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered a speech on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at the one-week anniversary of the martyrdom of the esteemed leader Sayyed Fuoad Shokor [Sayyed Mohsen]. The event took place at the Sayyed Al-Shuhada [AS] Complex in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

During his address, the Hezbollah Chief highlighted potential threats from the "Israeli" enemy, who might attempt to intimidate attendees by breaking the sound barrier over the suburb. He asserted, “If this occurs, we will respond with an appropriate slogan”.

The Resistance leader emphasized the ongoing commitment of Hezbollah’s members across generations. He stated, “We have sons and grandsons from the first generation of leaders who are active on the resistance fronts, engaging in combat and advancing in the arena of jihad”.

His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addressed the significant martyrdom of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, describing it as “a profound loss for the Palestinian resistance and the Palestinian people.”

He emphasized the strategic importance of Sayyed Mohsen, stating, “Sayyed Fouad Shokor was among the strategic minds of the resistance and an exceptional tactician.”

The Hezbollah Chief hailed Sayyed Fouad Shokor as one of the founding leaders of Hezbollah, acknowledging his pivotal role within the organization.

He further remarked, “The martyrdom of Sayyed Shokor is a significant loss. However, this loss will not weaken Hezbollah in any way.”

In his speech, the Resistance leader highlighted the stance of the "Israeli" leadership, asserting, “[‘Israeli’ PM Benjamin] Netanyahu has no desire for a ceasefire or an end to the conflict.”

Despite the profound loss, Sayyed Nasrallah reassured his audience, stating, “We recognize the magnitude of Sayyed Shokor's loss, but this does not destabilize us in any manner.”

He paid tribute to Sayyed Fouad Shokor, saying, “Sayyed Mohsen was like a mountain range, steadfast and reliable in times of earthquakes and crises.”

His Eminence then critiqued the "Israeli" stance on the Palestinian state, asserting, “‘Israel’ rejects the notion of a Palestinian state even within the Gaza Strip, perceiving it as an existential threat, irrespective of international recognition.”

The Hezbollah Chief highlighted recent developments in Gaza and Palestine, revealing the true intentions of Netanyahu's extremist government.

He stated, “Recent developments in Gaza and Palestine indicate that Netanyahu's extremist government aims to uproot Palestinians from Gaza.”

Furthermore, His Eminence exposed the "Israeli" scheme in the occupied West Bank, explaining, “The ‘Israeli’ strategy in the West Bank prior to the Al-Aqsa Flood was to displace its inhabitants through killings, operations and aerial bombings.”

Addressing the relentless aggression, the Resistance leader declared, “Netanyahu has no intention of seeking a ceasefire; his objective is to maximize Palestinian casualties.”

He warned of the broader implications of the conflict, asserting, “Should Netanyahu and his government prevail in this war, ‘Israel’ will dominate and cause widespread devastation in the region.”

Elsewhere in his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah observed that there is a significant "Israeli" consensus against the establishment of a Palestinian state, stating, “There is a prevailing ‘Israeli’ consensus rejecting the creation of a Palestinian state, which undermines the hopes placed on negotiations for achieving this objective.”

His Eminence further highlighted the stagnation in the peace process since the Oslo Accords, noting, “There has been no substantive political progress since the Oslo Accords were signed 31 years ago.”

The Hezbollah Chief criticized "Israel's" expansionist policies, remarking, “‘Israel’ is intent on annexing the West Bank and operates under the belief that there is no legitimate place for Palestinians in the world.”

He also pointed out that "Israel" is not as dominant as it once was, observing, “‘Israel’ is no longer as strong as it used to be, and during the Truthful Promise Operation, several countries intervened to support it.”

Regarding Gaza, the Resistance leader condemned Netanyahu’s objectives, declaring, “Netanyahu aims to subjugate Gaza and enforce total security control over it.”

Additionally, he commented on US military support, stating, “The deployment of US arms to protect ‘Israel’ from the resistance’s retaliatory actions highlights both American hypocrisy and ‘Israel’s’ inability to defend itself, as evidenced during the Truthful Promise Operation.”

The Hezbollah Chief also addressed the targeted assassinations, stating, “The assassination of Hamas Leader martyr Haniyeh and Hezbollah Leader Sayyed Mohsen Shokor represents an ‘Israeli’ achievement, but it does not signify a true victory.”

He emphasized the importance of the ongoing conflict, asserting, “The objective of this battle is to prevent ‘Israel’ from securing a decisive victory and eradicating the Palestinian Cause.”

Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted that "Israel," which once contended with the most formidable regional armies in 1967 and 1973, now finds itself apprehensive about potential Iranian and Hezbollah responses. Consequently, it is seeking support from Western nations to bolster its defense.

His Eminence further remarked, “’Israel’ is no longer the powerhouse it once was; its prestige and military strength have notably diminished.”

The Hezbollah Chief conveyed a message of determination, stating, “We are in a conflict with a clear and defined objective. We encourage the resistance in Gaza and the West Bank to maintain their patience and resilience.”

He also emphasized the critical nature of the current struggle, asserting, “The Islamic and Christian holy sites in Palestine are at risk if the resistance in Gaza is overcome.”

Addressing the broader geopolitical maneuvering, His Eminence revealed, “Netanyahu and his allies are pursuing a strategy to designate Jordan as an alternative homeland for the Palestinians.”

He continued his address with a call to action, urging, “We appeal to our allies in Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen to sustain their support for Gaza, despite the significant sacrifices involved.”

Also in his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah urged Arab countries to confront the emerging threats facing the region, emphasizing the need for collective resolve.

His Eminence also called on the Lebanese people to recognize the severity of the existing dangers, asserting, “There is no reason to fear the victory of the Resistance.”

Regarding recent developments, the Resistance Chief noted, “Iran is compelled to respond following the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, and now also in response to the assassination of martyr Haniyeh in Tehran. However, it is not necessary for Iran and Syria to directly engage in the battle.”

He also highlighted the importance of understanding the gravity of the current challenges, emphasizing that “the fate of the region is being decided now.”

Sayyed Nasrallah described the current state of anticipation as an integral part of the conflict, stating, “The period of awaiting responses is itself a component of the ongoing battle.”

His Eminence addressed the escalating situation in the West Bank, noting, “The 'Zionist' entity is confronting increased unrest in the West Bank and a rise in reverse migration following recent assassinations.”

He criticized the United States for its stance on the Palestinian issue, claiming, “In the face of massacres and student movements, the US is once again discussing the Palestinian issue, revealing its hypocrisy, as any attempt to establish a Palestinian state is met with an American veto.”

The Hezbollah SG reflected on the shifting dynamics in the region, stating, “Previously, the enemy was precariously positioned on the Lebanese border, but today, the threat posed by Hezbollah and Iran has left the entirety of ‘Israel’ in a precarious position.”

He affirmed that, in response to the assassination of Haniyeh and Shokor and the bombing of Hodeida, “Iran, Hezbollah, and Yemen will take appropriate actions.”

His Eminence further explained that “the 'Israeli' anticipation of our response is itself a part of the response and a form of punishment, as the battle encompasses psychological, moral, and military dimensions.”

Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted the psychological impact of their operations, stating, “One of the key effects we achieve is that when our drones are deployed, the sirens in the 'Israeli' entity are activated.”

His Eminence also discussed recent “Israeli” actions, noting, “‘Israel’ bombed Dahyieh and sent a message to the Americans indicating that it would halt further bombings.”

Addressing the prospect of a large-scale conflict, the Resistance Leader remarked, “The option of escalating to a full-scale war involves complex calculations for the 'Israeli' entity. When 'Israel' decides to engage in war, it does so without requiring an external justification.”

He also provided an update on recent engagements, stating, “Today, our drones targeted eastern Akka, and one of the Iron Dome missiles failed to intercept a target, resulting in the missile falling in ‘Nahariya’. To date, 19 'Israelis' have been reported injured.”

Sayyed Nasrallah stated, “With God's will, our response will be delivered, whether individually or in coordination with the axis of Resistance.”

His Eminence emphasized the necessity of action, noting, “Regardless of the consequences, the Resistance cannot allow the assassination to go unpunished, given our profound commitment to our people and infrastructure.”

He described the gravity of the situation, asserting, “This is a significant battle, marked by precious and valuable bloodshed, and a serious targeting that the Resistance cannot overlook, regardless of the repercussions.”

The Secretary General assured a decisive and impactful reply, declaring, “Our response will be strong and effective, with the battlefield, the nights, and the days ahead defining our engagement.”

Sayyed Nasrallah concluded by clarifying, “We did not seek escalation; it is the 'Israelis' who have chosen this course of action.”